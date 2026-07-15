Lean Solutions Group Recognized on the Prestigious 2026 MES Midmarket 100 List

This recognition reflects how Lean Solutions Group is helping midmarket companies achieve more from their technology investments.” — Chris Strammiello, Chief Revenue Officer of Lean Solutions Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a leader in AI-enabled operational support and technology-powered workforce solutions for the supply chain and logistics industries, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted Lean Solutions Group on its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.Lean Solutions Group was recognized for helping midmarket logistics and supply chain organizations achieve enterprise-class operational performance without the complexity typically associated with large-scale automation initiatives. At the center of this approach is the LeanTek platform, including LeanTek AgentEdge, which automates high-volume operational workflows using AI, and LeanTek Connect, which delivers real-time workforce intelligence and operational visibility across distributed teams.Together, these solutions power LSG's Human + AI operating model, combining AI-driven execution with experienced operational experts to help customers optimize warehouse and logistics operations, accelerate issue resolution, improve throughput and maximize the value of existing technology investments. By integrating with existing systems rather than replacing them, LSG enables customers to modernize quickly while minimizing risk, cost, and operational disruption."The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand—and actively champion the distinct needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. "These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We're excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem.""This recognition reflects how Lean Solutions Group is helping midmarket companies achieve more from their technology investments," said Chris Strammiello, Chief Revenue Officer of Lean Solutions Group. "Many organizations are eager to embrace AI and automation but don't have the internal resources to manage increasingly complex operations. Our Human + AI approach bridges that gap by combining intelligent technology with deep operational expertise, enabling customers to modernize with confidence, improve performance, and realize measurable business value faster."The 2026 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins today at mescomputing.com/midmarket100.About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on 14 years of proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 12,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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