Lean Solutions Group Launches LSG Performance Assurance to Help Organizations Scale their Operations

Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

Human + AI Performance Model Combines Embedded Performance Assurance Engineers and AI-driven Operational Intelligence to Enhance Operations

AI and automation are transforming operations, but organizations still need human accountability and operational ownership to ensure consistency, governance, and measurable business outcomes.” — Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-powered business solutions and tech-enabled talent, today announced the launch of LSG Performance Assurance, a new operational governance and continuous improvement service designed to help organizations maintain consistent, scalable performance across people, processes, and AI-driven workflows across business operations.As organizations accelerate AI adoption and scale operations, they’re struggling to understand how operational consistency, visibility, and accountability can best be maintained in a dawning new world. Traditional quality assurance programs and disconnected performance management point tools often identify issues only after workflow performance degradation has impacted customers, service levels, or operational efficiencies. And cycles move quickly, endangering critical lifelines for organizations such as workforce volatility and customer satisfaction rates.LSG Performance Assurance addresses these challenges through a Human + AI operating model that combines AI-driven monitoring and analytics with a dedicated embedded role — the Performance Assurance Engineer (PAE).The Performance Assurance Engineer (PAE) serves as the operational owner of performance governance and continuous improvement within the client environment, leveraging AI-driven operational intelligence from LSG and internal technologies to proactively monitor trends, surface risks, and identify performance gaps before they impact outcomes. Working directly across workflows, teams, and operational systems, the PAE combines human expertise with real-time performance insights to calibrate standards, drive root-cause analysis, and lead improvement initiatives that continuously optimize operations.“AI and automation are transforming operations, but organizations still need human accountability and operational ownership to ensure consistency, governance, and measurable business outcomes,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG. “The Performance Assurance Engineer is a critical, embedded part of the LSG Performance Assurance model because it connects operational intelligence, human expertise, and continuous execution improvement into a comprehensive and integrated value chain. Together, the Human + AI model helps organizations proactively manage performance rather than simply react to problems after they occur.”LSG’s Performance Assurance framework is built around seven operational pillars that continuously drive performance optimization across the enterprise:1. Operational risk and intelligence monitoring2. QA execution and performance auditing3. Process engineering and operational improvement4. Embedded project ownership5. Client communications and reporting6. AI readiness and SOP optimization7. Strategic resource optimizationWithin the model, the PAE acts as the operational orchestrator across these pillars, ensuring governance standards are maintained while continuously aligning people, processes, automation, and AI-driven workflows around measurable business outcomes.Unlike traditional QA programs that primarily evaluate completed performance loops after the fact, LSG Performance Assurance embeds governance and continuous improvement directly into workflow operations, enabling organizations to proactively identify performance gaps, reduce errors and rework, and improve calibration across teams and geographies, while creating a more scalable operational foundation for AI adoption.Key capabilities of LSG’s Performance Assurance solution include:• Continuous operational monitoring and performance intelligence• Embedded performance ownership and governance• Root-cause analysis and operational improvement planning• Calibration and standardization across distributed operations• AI readiness assessment and AI workflow governance• Early identification of operational, customer, and compliance risks• Workforce and automation optimizationLSG Performance Assurance is particularly powerful for logistics, transportation, supply chain, business process outsourcing (BPO), and customer experience (CX) organizations managing complex, SLA-driven workflows at scale.“Organizations today need more than dashboards and scorecards,” Quijano added. “They need a full and adaptable operational system that continuously aligns a tapestry of people, processes, and AI around stabilized performance standards and business outcomes. LSG Performance Assurance combines the scale and intelligence of AI with dedicated human performance leadership provided by the Performance Assurance Engineer to create that system.”LSG Performance Assurance is part of LSG’s broader strategy to help organizations operationalize AI responsibly while improving business operations efficiency, visibility, governance, and customer experience across the enterprise.About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 12,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible.For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

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