Lean Solutions Group Expands LeanTek with New AI Governance, Workforce Intelligence, and Cost Visibility Capabilities

Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

LeanTek Connect and LeanTek AgentEdge Enhancements Help Measure, Govern and Scale AI Across Logistics Operations as AI Moves from Adoption to Accountability

These new capabilities give leaders the confidence to scale AI while ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable business outcomes.” — Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-powered business solutions and tech-enabled talent, today announced at the FreightWaves Supply Chain AI Symposium a major expansion of its LeanTek platform with new capabilities designed to help organizations better govern, measure and scale AI in production environments.As AI adoption accelerates across logistics and supply chain operations, many organizations are moving beyond experimentation and facing a new challenge –ensuring visibility, accountability, and operational control across both human and AI-driven work. LSG's latest platform enhancements address that challenge by providing deeper insight into workforce performance, AI execution costs, operational health, and governance.“Organizations are increasingly focused on how to manage, measure, and scale AI responsibly,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer of LSG. “The new LeanTek platform features give customers the visibility, governance, and operational controls they need to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI with greater accountability and confidence in real-world environments.”A New Phase of AI MaturityAcross the logistics industry, AI is becoming increasingly embedded in everyday workflows. Yet as AI takes on more operational responsibilities, leaders need greater transparency into performance, costs, adoption, and business impact.LSG’s latest features in LeanTek Connect and LeanTek AgentEdge, which make up the LeanTek platform, reflect this next phase of AI maturity by helping organizations understand what AI is doing and how effectively it is performing, what it costs, and how it contributes to operational outcomes.By combining LeanTek Connect’s workforce intelligence and governance capabilities with LeanTek AgentEdge’s workflow execution and performance visibility, organizations gain a unified view of AI and human operations supporting smarter decision-making and stronger accountability.LeanTek Connect: Visibility into Workforce Health, Performance and GovernanceLeanTek Connect introduces new capabilities designed to help organizations better manage workforce performance, operational risk, financial transparency, and governance across distributed teams. New capabilities include:• Manage AI Assistant — An AI-powered assistant that enables users to quickly access billing, performance and legal insights through voice or chat interactions.• AI-Powered Monthly Health Reports — Automated dashboards highlighting retention risks, burnout indicators, and recommended actions.• P&L Dashboard — Financial visibility into revenue, gross profit, and per-employee costs.• Employee 360 Profile — A unified view of employee performance, role information, and wellbeing trends.• Governance Dashboard — Centralized visibility into partnership agreements, performance metrics, talent programs, legal requirements, and technical governance.• Billing Variance Insights — Automated detection and root-cause analysis of billing fluctuations.• Requisition Intake Automation — Faster hiring workflows through automated intake and requisition creation.• Team Wellbeing Dashboard — Centralized workforce health and engagement monitoring.Together, these capabilities provide organizations with greater operational transparency while helping leaders better understand workforce performance and organizational health.LeanTek AgentEdge: More Transparent, Measurable AI ExecutionLeanTek AgentEdge continues to expand its role as the operational execution layer of the LeanTek platform with new capabilities focused on AI performance measurement, cost transparency, and workflow optimization. New capabilities include:• Workflow Cost Insights — Visibility into automation costs and performance metrics at the workflow level.• Billing View for Workflow Executions — Detailed execution-level cost transparency for AI-powered workflows.• Workflow Feedback Loop — User ratings and feedback mechanisms designed to continuously improve automation effectiveness.• Turvo Integration — Direct execution of LeanTek AgentEdge automation through Turvo to streamline operational workflows.• Guided Onboarding Experience — Accelerated adoption through guided walkthroughs and onboarding support.These enhancements help organizations better understand the business impact of AI while improving adoption, performance, and operational efficiency.Building Confidence in AI at ScaleUnlike AI solutions that operate as standalone assistants or disconnected automation tools, LSG’s approach combines intelligent automation, operational visibility, and human expertise within a unified operating model.“AI adoption without accountability creates risk,” Quijano added.” Organizations need the ability to understand performance, monitor costs, establish governance, and maintain control as AI becomes more deeply integrated into operations. These new capabilities give leaders the confidence to scale AI while ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable business outcomes.”About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on 14 years of proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 12,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.