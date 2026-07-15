3rd Decade Receives Strategic Commitment from the Fool Community Foundation

3rd Decade is a nonprofit serving adults 18-34 with free financial mentoring and education. The Fool Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck move from financial stress to financial freedom.

A three-year partnership will help expand financial education and mentoring for young adults, building long-term financial security.

3rd Decade exemplifies what we’re looking for: a really smart, human-centered approach with strong execution and clear potential to scale.” — George Khalaf, Executive Director of the Fool Community Foundation

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Decade, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young adults build lifelong financial stability, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Fool Community Foundation through its ImpactFool (IF) Fund. As an ImpactFool Nonprofit, 3rd Decade will receive $300,000 of unrestricted funding plus strategic support over three years, all designed to help more young adults move closer to financial freedom.

The IF Fund takes a venture philanthropy approach: identifying innovative nonprofits with high potential for large-scale impact on Americans living paycheck to paycheck. In addition to funding, they provide hands-on guidance and strategic support from experienced leaders, plus access to a national network of experts in organizational growth and efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 3rd Decade into the IF Fund portfolio,” said George Khalaf, Executive Director of the Fool Community Foundation. “3rd Decade exemplifies what we’re looking for: a really smart, human-centered approach with strong execution and clear potential to scale. We look forward to working with the 3rd Decade team to help even more young adults gain the knowledge and skills they need for a brighter financial future.”

For 3rd Decade, the partnership will accelerate the organization's ability to expand access to its nationally recognized financial education and mentoring program while strengthening the infrastructure needed to serve more young adults nationwide. Since receiving 501(c)(3) status in 2019, 3rd Decade has helped more than 3,500 young adults gain the knowledge, confidence, and personalized guidance needed to reduce debt, grow savings, invest for retirement, and build lasting wealth.

"This partnership is more than an investment in our organization - it's an investment in the financial futures of thousands of young adults," said Joe’Mar Hooper, CEO of 3rd Decade. "The Fool Community Foundation recognizes that financial education alone isn't enough. By pairing education with one-on-one mentorship and long-term support, we're helping young adults build confidence, make informed financial decisions, and create lasting financial stability. Their investment will allow us to reach even more individuals at a time when financial guidance has never been more important."

Young adults continue to face rising housing costs, student loan debt, inflation, and growing financial uncertainty, making access to trustworthy financial education increasingly critical. Through its two-year program, 3rd Decade connects participants with experienced volunteer financial mentors while providing practical education covering budgeting, debt management, investing, retirement planning, insurance, homeownership, and other essential financial topics.

The partnership aligns both organizations' shared commitment to creating greater financial opportunity and helping more Americans move from financial stress toward financial independence.

About 3rd Decade

Founded in 2016 and based in Tucson, Arizona, 3rd Decade is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to changing financial futures forever, starting now. Through its free, virtual two-year program, 3rd Decade equips young adults ages 18–40 with the knowledge, personalized guidance, and one-on-one financial mentoring they need to build lifelong financial confidence and capability. By combining unbiased financial education with volunteer mentorship, 3rd Decade helps participants develop healthy financial habits, make informed decisions, and create lasting wealth. To learn more, visit www.3rdDecade.org.

About the Fool Community Foundation

The Fool Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck move from financial stress to financial freedom. We harness the experience and resources of The Motley Fool community to help people build the capacity to save, increase their knowledge to grow savings into wealth, and access solutions for financial resilience through life’s challenges.

We advance this mission through: the ImpactFool (IF) Fund, where we apply venture philanthropy principles to find, fund, and support innovative nonprofit solutions with high potential for large-scale impact; and the Freedometer, an interactive learning experience that shows the power of investing to grow wealth within a personal financial plan. Learn more about the Fool Community Foundation at https://foolfoundation.org.

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