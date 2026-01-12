3rd Decade achieves Veteran Ready Certification

3rd Decade is a nonprofit serving adults 18-40 with free financial mentoring and education. PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.

3rd Decade to provide free, structured financial education and personalized mentoring nationwide to military, veterans, and their families.

Achieving Veteran Ready Certification is an important step in ensuring we show up for military members, Veterans and their families with the respect, understanding and cultural competence they deserve” — Joe'Mar Hooper, CEO, 3rd Decade

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Decade, the national nonprofit providing free financial education and mentoring to young adults, has partnered with PsychArmor, the leader in military culture training, to achieve Veteran Ready Certification. By taking this step to offer enhanced training for employees, 3rd Decade is demonstrating its commitment to offering a more genuine connection and better support for those in military and Veteran communities.

“At PsychArmor, we understand that financial wellness is deeply connected to mental health and overall stability for Veterans and military families,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “Veteran Ready training helps organizations like 3rd Decade build the cultural awareness needed to understand military experiences, reduce barriers to engagement, and deliver financial guidance in ways that truly resonate and support long-term well-being.”

3rd Decade delivers a personalized, virtual financial education experience for young adults ages 18–40 at no cost to participants. Individuals and families engage in interactive financial education, receive one-on-one support from a trained volunteer financial mentor, and gain practical tools to navigate real-life financial decisions such as budgeting, debt management, saving, and long-term planning. The program is designed to meet participants where they are, offering flexible access, culturally responsive support, and guidance that builds confidence, stability, and long-term financial well-being, including for those from military-connected communities.

Recognizing that the experiences of military personnel are much different from those of nonmilitary personnel, these programs structure their content to address the unique needs and strengths of service members, Veterans and their families, while also ensuring the provision of evidence-based therapeutic interventions.

“Achieving Veteran Ready Certification is an important step in ensuring we show up for military members, Veterans, and their families with the respect, understanding, and cultural competence they deserve,” said Joe’Mar Hooper, CEO of 3rd Decade. “By partnering with PsychArmor and investing in this training for our team, we’re strengthening our ability to build genuine connections and provide more effective financial education and mentorship to those who have served. We’re proud to deepen our commitment to supporting military-connected communities in a meaningful and informed way.”

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create learning journeys, from continuing education to customized training, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media.

About 3rd Decade

Founded in 2016, 3rd Decade's mission is to change financial futures forever, starting today by providing accessible financial education and mentoring and building financially confident individuals around the country. The 501(c)(3) organization’s free virtual 2-year program serves young adults, ages 18-40, providing them with financial knowledge, personalized financial plans, and one-on-one mentoring to help them make simple changes in their behaviors, build healthy habits, and set goals, leading to financial confidence and a secure financial future. To learn more, please visit www.3rdDecade.org or contact Lacy Wolff Ewing, Marketing & Communications, 3rd Decade, at mailto:lacy.ewing@3rddecade.org.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families. For more information about PsychArmor, contact Carole Turner, Strategic Communications, PsychArmor, at cturner@psycharmor.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.