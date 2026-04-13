3rd Decade Hosts First-Ever Financial Literacy Luncheon to Advance Financial Capability for Young Adults Across Arizona

3rd Decade hosts inaugural Tucson luncheon uniting leaders to expand financial literacy, mentorship, and resources for Arizona young adults.

Financial capability doesn’t happen by chance—it requires access, guidance, and a community willing to invest in the next generation. ” — Joe'Mar Hooper, CEO, 3rd Decade

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Decade will host its inaugural luncheon, Investing in Futures: A Financial Literacy Luncheon, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson.

This marks the first luncheon of its kind hosted by 3rd Decade, bringing together financial services professionals, nonprofit leaders, and community supporters from across Southern Arizona who share a common goal: expanding access to financial education and mentorship for young adults.

Rooted in its commitment to serving communities throughout Arizona and beyond, 3rd Decade continues to grow its impact by building partnerships and increasing awareness of financial capability resources across the state. This event reflects a deep investment in Arizona’s young adults and the systems that support their long-term financial success.

The luncheon will focus on a central guiding question: What more can we be doing to ensure young adults are getting what they need to achieve financial capability? Through a dynamic and collaborative program, attendees will engage in meaningful discussion, connect with peers, and explore innovative approaches to strengthening financial futures in Arizona communities.

The event will feature a plated meal, dedicated networking opportunities, and an interactive panel discussion designed to spark conversation and inspire action. The program will also highlight the impact of 3rd Decade’s work through powerful alumni stories from across Arizona and recognize the critical support of event sponsors.

“We created this luncheon as a space for Arizona’s community leaders and professionals to come together around a shared responsibility,” said Joe'Mar Hooper, CEO of 3rd Decade. “Financial capability doesn’t happen by chance—it requires access, guidance, and a community willing to invest in the next generation. By convening partners from across the state, we’re strengthening a collective effort to ensure young adults in Arizona have what they need to succeed.”

The luncheon is proudly supported by lead sponsor TCI Wealth Advisors, whose commitment to financial education and long-term impact aligns closely with 3rd Decade’s mission and its work across Arizona.

“One of the things we’ve seen over time is that the right financial guidance at the right moment can alter the trajectory of a life and a family’s financial future. 3rd Decade was built on that idea, and this event plays an important role in expanding that mission to more people. We’re honored to support the continued growth and impact of this work.” — Sam Swift, CEO of TCI Wealth Advisors

Proceeds from the event will directly support 3rd Decade’s mission to empower young adults—especially those across Arizona—with financial education, mentorship, and tools to build lasting financial security.

For more information about how you can support financial literacy in Arizona or benefit from 3rd Decade’s programming, visit www.3rdDecade.org.

About 3rd Decade

Founded in 2016 and based in Tucson, Arizona, 3rd Decade's mission is to change financial futures forever, starting today by providing accessible financial education and mentoring and building financially confident individuals around the United States. The 501(c)(3) organization’s free virtual 2-year program serves young adults, ages 18-40, providing them with financial knowledge, personalized financial plans, and one-on-one mentoring to help them make simple changes in their behaviors, build healthy habits, and set goals, leading to financial confidence, capability, and a secure financial future. To learn more, please visit www.3rdDecade.org.



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