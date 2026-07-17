Our Story, Our Library: Leon County Celebrates 25 Years of the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library









WHO: Leon County Government WHAT: Our Story, Our Library: Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library 25th Anniversary WHEN: Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHERE: Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams St.





Leon County Government invites the community to celebrate 25 years of service, learning and connection at the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library. The free anniversary celebration takes place Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Since opening at its current location in 2001, the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library has welcomed nearly 2.8 million visitors. The branch continues to serve as a vital community resource in Tallahassee’s Southside, providing access to books, technology, educational opportunities and lifelong learning for residents of all ages. The anniversary celebration will honor the branch library’s legacy while encouraging residents to rediscover the library and the many resources available to them today.





Fun for the whole family will include a bounce house obstacle course, outdoor games from the Library of Things, an exhibit highlighting the branch’s history, family story time, community partners, a scavenger hunt, music and refreshments.





The program begins at 11 a.m. with remarks honoring the branch library’s history, its community impact and the enduring legacy of Dr. Benjamin L. Perry, Jr., who served as president of Florida A&M University from 1968 to 1977. Following the remarks, guests are invited to enjoy a celebratory cake cutting and a family story time.





The event is free and open to the public.





Learn more at LeonCountyLibrary.org/BLP25.





For more information, please contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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