Able Fire Prevention Acquires Valley Fire Protection, Broadening Multi-State Coverage

Fire Prevention Services

Expansion adds more locations, more services, and streamlined support for national accounts

This acquisition allows us to bring more locations, services, and value to our customers while preserving the quality and reliability that define our company across multiple states.” — Adam Spindler, President and CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Able Fire Prevention , a trusted provider of fire and life safety services with more than 55 years of industry experience, has acquired Valley Fire Protection, strengthening its ability to serve clients across multiple states with expanded resources, broader service coverage, and the same commitment to quality and compliance.Through this acquisition, Able Fire Prevention now provides fire and life safety services across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Florida. The expanded platform enhances support for national and multi-location accounts by offering a single point of contact, streamlined service coordination, consistent documentation and reporting, and fully compliant service delivery across all covered markets.The combined organization offers a comprehensive range of fire protection services , including extinguishers, fire alarms , sprinklers, special hazards systems, kitchen suppression systems, gas station suppression systems, and emergency lighting. With no subcontractors and a multi-state licensed team, Able Fire Prevention is positioned to deliver dependable service and responsive support while maintaining the standards clients expect.“This acquisition allows us to bring more locations, more services, and more value to our customers while preserving the quality and reliability that define our company,” said Adam Spindler, President and CEO at Able Fire Prevention. “Our clients can expect seamless service, consistent communication, and the confidence of working with one trusted partner across multiple states.”The acquisition reflects Able Fire Prevention’s continued investment in operational strength and client service, while expanding its ability to support businesses with complex, multi-site fire and life safety needs.For organizations managing properties across state lines, the combined capabilities of Able Fire Prevention and Valley Fire Protection offer a more efficient and unified approach to fire protection and code compliance. For more information, visit ablefireprevention.com.About Able Fire PreventionAble Fire Prevention provides fire and life safety services to commercial clients across multiple states, offering inspections, maintenance, installation, and ongoing support for a wide range of fire protection systems. With more than 55 years of service, the company is committed to helping clients stay protected, compliant, and prepared.

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