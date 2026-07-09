ESA Announces Industry Research Center Advisory Council to Help Shape the Future of Security Industry Intelligence

ESA Industry Research Advisory Council

Leading security executives to guide research priorities and ensure the industry's newest intelligence resource delivers practical, actionable insights.

Our Advisory Council ensures that our research remains grounded in the real-world challenges and opportunities facing integrators, dealers, manufacturers, and the broader electronic security community” — Merlin Guilbeau, CEO of ESA

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Electronic Security Association (ESA), the nation's largest trade organization representing the electronic life safety and security industry, today announced the formation of the ESA Industry Research Center Advisory Council, a distinguished group of industry leaders who will help guide the strategic direction of the association's research initiatives and ensure they address the issues most important to electronic security and life safety professionals.The Advisory Council brings together respected executives from across the security integration ecosystem to provide industry expertise, identify emerging trends, and help shape future research priorities for the ESA Industry Research Center, including the ESA Industry Performance Index (IPI).The inaugural members of the Advisory Council include:● Michael Barnes, Founder, Barnes & Associates● Kirk MacDowell, President, MacGuard Security Advisors● Scott R. Elkins, Executive Chairman, Zeus Fire and Security● Ken Francis, Executive Vice President, Digital Monitoring Products (DMP)Additional Advisory Council members will be announced in the coming weeks."The ESA Industry Research Center was created to provide independent, data-driven intelligence that helps security professionals make better business decisions," said Merlin Guilbeau, CEO of ESA. "Our Advisory Council ensures that our research remains grounded in the real-world challenges and opportunities facing integrators, dealers, manufacturers, and the broader security community. Their collective experience will help keep our research relevant, practical, and focused on the issues that matter most."Serving in an advisory capacity, council members will work alongside ESA leadership and Beacon Economics, the association's independent research partner, to provide guidance on research priorities, emerging industry trends, and topics that can deliver the greatest value to ESA members and the industry at large.The council will also provide ongoing feedback as the ESA Industry Research Center expands its portfolio of research, benchmarking tools, economic analysis, and educational resources."One of the greatest strengths of the Industry Research Center is that it is being built with input from the industry," said Scott R. Elkins, Executive Chairman, Zeus Fire and Security, and a member of the Advisory Council. "This council represents leaders with diverse experiences across the security market, and together we have an opportunity to help ensure the research reflects the realities businesses face every day."The ESA Industry Research Center was established to provide objective economic intelligence and market insights that help security companies better understand industry trends, benchmark performance, and make informed strategic decisions.A cornerstone of the initiative is the ESA Industry Performance Index (IPI), developed in partnership with Beacon Economics. Scheduled to launch later this summer, the IPI will measure the health of the electronic security industry across four key dimensions: business activity and market growth, workforce capacity, revenue and business model health, and technology and AI adoption.By combining independent economic analysis with guidance from experienced industry leaders, ESA is creating a trusted resource designed to help businesses of all sizes navigate an evolving marketplace with greater confidence. Register now for the first issue of the Industry Performance IndexABOUT ESAEstablished in 1948, the Electronic Security Association (ESA) is the largest trade association in the United States representing the electronic life safety and security industry. ESA member companies collectively employ more than 500,000 industry professionals and serve more than 34 million residential and commercial clients. ESA provides advocacy, training, certification, resources, and research to advance the industry and support its members. Learn more: https://esaweb.org/

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