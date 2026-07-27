The Security Industry Chooses the Jersey Shore for its Networking Event
Integrators, manufacturers, and monitoring companies converged on Seaside Park as the industry's pace of innovation accelerates
The Shore provided more than scenery; it offered a real‑world example of modern public‑safety infrastructure. Seaside Heights recently completed a $1.05 million town-wide surveillance upgrade, featuring high‑definition PTZ cameras, infrared night vision, and a Real‑Time Crime Center delivering 24/7 monitoring across the beach, boardwalk, and streets.
“That local investment reflects a national shift: security is an increasingly visible, community‑facing function that protects people, livelihoods, and local economies,” commented Tom McNelia, Director of Integration at Gridless, which is powering townwide surveillance for the project.
Janet Fenner, a Seaside Heights resident and President of a leading security industry marketing company, Defined Marketing, said, “I see firsthand how security technology protects our community’s everyday life. Our choice to bring the event to the shore was intentional; it created an informal space where the industry can connect and trade ideas.” Defined Marketing works exclusively within the physical security industry, helping businesses within the channel sharpen their message, gain visibility, and grow their business.
As investments like Seaside Heights demonstrate, security infrastructure is helping shape safer, more resilient communities. Events like this one make those efforts visible and accelerate the collaboration needed to secure the world around us. Seeing those benefits firsthand at the Jersey Shore underscores the industry’s role in building a safer future for neighborhoods everywhere.
About Defined Marketing
Defined Marketing is a marketing agency built from inside the security channel. With decades of hands‑on experience working in manufacturer relationships, dealer networks, and on tradeshow floors, we deliver channel‑specific strategies that shorten ramp time and drive measurable pipeline growth, from lead generation and account‑based campaigns to brand positioning, content, events, and digital. We know how dealers buy, how RMR models work, and how to translate technical solutions into revenue‑moving messages.
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Security Industry Gathers at the Jersey Shore
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