Gong cha Blends Up Summer with NEW Bobaccinos

U.S. locations introduce three creamy frozen drinks with signature boba and a limited-time Felix from Stray Kids collectible, starting July 20

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gong cha , the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets, is giving guests a delicious new way to cool down this summer with the launch of its NEW Bobaccinos. Beginning July 20, participating U.S. locations will serve three frozen beverages that combine the rich flavors of coffeehouse-inspired blended drinks with Gong cha's signature boba: the Brown Sugar Bobaccino, Coffee Caramel Bobaccino, and Mocha Crunch Bobaccino.To celebrate the launch, Gong cha is offering an exclusive limited-time promotion. Guests who purchase any two Bobaccinos starting July 20 will receive a complimentary collectible keychain featuring the voice of Felix from Stray Kids . The offer is available while supplies last.The new Bobaccino lineup delivers a rich, creamy take on frozen tea and coffee-inspired beverages and is available in medium and large sizes, with customization options for sweetness, toppings, and more.Brown Sugar BobaccinoA rich and creamy frozen drink featuring the warm, caramelized flavor of brown sugar blended into a smooth, indulgent base and paired with Gong cha's signature boba for the perfect chewy finish.Coffee Caramel BobaccinoA creamy frozen blend of bold coffee and sweet caramel flavors, finished with Gong cha's signature boba for a refreshing twist on a coffeehouse favorite.Mocha Crunch BobaccinoA decadent frozen mocha beverage combining rich chocolate and coffee flavors, topped with crunchy Oreocookie pieces and finished with signature boba for an indulgent sip in every bite.“Guests have been asking for a Gong cha version of frozen blended tea and coffee drinks, and we're excited to present these crave-worthy new Bobaccinos,” said Missy Maio, Vice President of Marketing - The Americas for Gong cha. “By combining premium ingredients, handcrafted quality, and our signature boba, we've created a lineup that offers a fresh twist on familiar favorites while delivering the unique experience guests expect from Gong cha."The Bobaccinos will join Gong cha's menu of handcrafted beverages, including its signature Milk Teas, Lattes, Freshly Brewed Teas and Coffees, Fruit Drinks, Milk Foam beverages, and Smoothies. Every drink is made to order and fully customizable, allowing guests to personalize sweetness, ice level, and toppings for a beverage that's uniquely their own.For more information about Gong cha, including menu and locations, visit https://www.gong-cha.com/usa/us-en or follow them on social @gongchatea . Gong cha recently launched its new unified Gong cha mobile app for iOS and Android. The app allows users to skip the line by ordering ahead, customize their beverages, and earn loyalty points.About Gong chaFounded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world’s premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: “Gong cha” means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one’s possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 32 international markets. For more information, please visit https://www.gong-cha.com/usa/us-en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.