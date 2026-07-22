The Dairy Alliance's 'Dairy Does More' Initiative Delivers Relief to Hurricane Helene Survivors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, recently hosted its "Dairy Does More" initiative, a community effort in partnership with Ingles Markets and regional dairy processor Milkco to support families recovering from Hurricane Helene across North Carolina.While dairy is a staple in everyday life, "Dairy Does More" highlights the meaningful ways dairy supports communities beyond the table, especially in times of need.The initiative launched in June and centered around a milk drive hosted at Ingles Markets locations in partnership with MANNA FoodBank, encouraging customers to purchase and donate milk to support families across the region. The drive collected more than 2,500 gallons of milk, and Ingles Markets donated an additional 1,500 gallons, bringing the total to 4,000 gallons distributed to food pantries across the mountains, from Cherokee to Avery County. The Dairy Alliance also presented a $5,000 check to MANNA FoodBank to further support recovery efforts.The milk drive came to life through community events designed to support recovery efforts while bringing communities together. One featured moment included a milk drive and community event held alongside the grand reopening of an Ingles Markets location that was previously demolished during Hurricane Helene. The reopening marked an important milestone for the community and served as a symbol of resilience and rebuilding.Community leaders emphasized the importance of fresh dairy for food banks, which often have limited access to nutritious refrigerated staples. Milk provides essential nutrients that support strong bones, learning, and physical development, making it a uniquely valuable donation for families stretching their budgets amid ongoing inflation and long-term storm recovery.“Dairy farmers are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, and ‘Dairy Does More’ reflects that commitment,” said Farrah Newberry , CEO of The Dairy Alliance. “Through this initiative, we’re proud to work alongside our partners to provide nourishing dairy foods and support families as they continue to rebuild.”From everyday nutrition to meaningful community support, “Dairy Does More” showcases the many ways dairy continues to make a difference.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance and its community initiatives, visit https://thedairyalliance.com About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast. The organization works to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of real dairy milk and dairy foods while supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable dairy practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.