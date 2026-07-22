SUPREME SUPPLY OPENS NEW LOCATION IN LAWRENCEVILLE ON JULY 31st

Local roofing supply experts unveil new flagship hub, offer over $3,500 in raffle prizes

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supreme Supply , a premier provider of roofing materials and professional tools, is excited to open the doors to a new 6,600-square-foot facility at 393 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA, with a Grand Opening celebration scheduled for July 31st from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This opening marks a significant milestone for the rapidly growing company, positioning it as the only roofing supply shop serving the Lawrenceville area and surrounding communities.The new facility serves as a central hub for professional-grade tools, high-quality A-grade materials, and accessory overflow, providing a convenient solution for contractors who previously had to travel to Winder or Norcross. The location is strategically situated just off Highway 316 to ensure maximum convenience for local professionals.Founded by entrepreneurs Parker Gilley and Daniel Forero, Supreme Supply has evolved from a small operation selling B-grade materials out of a U-Haul trailer into a trusted industry leader with two fulfillment centers. The new location is home to the company's growing team and reflects their dedication to serving and supporting all customers.“I didn’t choose roofing materials—roofing materials chose me,” said co-founder Parker Gilley. “I am really excited to open this location because we are the only roofing supply shop that can serve Lawrenceville and the surrounding area.”Co-founder Daniel Forero added, “Supreme Supply is our prized possession, and our team here does anything possible to grow and nurture it every single day. We are here to serve and support all of our customers; without them we would not be the company we are today!”To celebrate the Grand Opening, Supreme Supply will host an event featuring a food truck, a DJ, games, and over $3,500 in raffle prizes, including a GOAT Assist, a Solo Stove, Cougar Paws with pads, Amazon gift cards, a DJI drone, free deliveries and more.Beyond their business success, the founders are deeply rooted in the Lawrenceville community, regularly giving back through donations to local co-ops and participating in Great Day of Service events at local churches such as McKendree United Methodist Church.For more information about Supreme Supply, visit www.supremesupply-us.com , follow them on Instagram , or call (678) 848-1213. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP by clicking here. About Supreme SupplySupreme Supply is a premier provider of roofing materials and professional tools dedicated to serving and supporting all customers. Headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, the company operates a 6,600-square-foot facility that serves as a hub for quality materials and professional equipment. With a commitment to community engagement and customer-focused service, Supreme Supply provides essential resources to roofing professionals with regular business hours from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM.For more information, please visit https://supremesupply-us.com/home or contact the location at (678) 848-1213.

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