Main Event Celebrates Grand Opening of First Minnesota Location in Woodbury

Be one of the first 200 guests on August 3 and score free laser tag for a year

WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Event , the ultimate destination for family fun and entertainment, will open its first-ever location in Minnesota on Monday, August 3, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the first 200 guests in line will score free laser tag for a year.Located at the Tamarack Hills (540 Bielenberg Drive), the premier entertainment and restaurant destination offers a state-of-the-art game hall with timeless classics like Pac-Man and NBA Jam, plus modern hits like Jurassic Park. It’s the perfect spot for friends, families, and events of all sizes to enjoy great food, interactive games, and endless fun.Main Event Woodbury brings nonstop entertainment with activities including laser tag, bowling, arcade games, and more. Guests can also enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar, which serves an array of dishes, including their Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Funnel Cake Fries, and drinks like the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and Margarita Flight. The new venue invites friends and families to enjoy interactive games, friendly competition, and great food and drinks in one high-energy space.Guests can also take advantage of exciting offers, including:- Monday Night Madness: Monday is the new Friday! All you can play activities or games are just $12.99 per person after 4 p.m. every Monday. Why wind down when you can wind up?- Food + Fun Combo: Pick from favorites like a classic double cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, hand-breaded chicken tenders, one-topping flatbread pizza, boneless wings, or a Caesar or house salad with grilled chicken, then pair it with game play for the ultimate combo deal.“Bringing Main Event to Minnesota has been a long-awaited milestone for our team, and we couldn't be happier to call Woodbury our new home,” said Michael Frisby, General Manager of Main Event Woodbury. “We’ve designed this space to be the ultimate community hub, and we are ready to welcome our neighbors in to experience the high-energy, shared fun that Main Event is known for nationwide.”In addition to endless entertainment, Main Event makes birthday parties a breeze. Every party includes a dedicated host to keep things running smoothly, plus customizable packages with activities for all ages, available seven days a week.Main Event Woodbury will also feature fully equipped private meeting spaces with state-of-the-art A/V technology, full-service catering, and everything needed to host social gatherings or corporate events of any size. For larger occasions, full venue rentals are also available.Main Event Woodbury hours of operation will be Monday from 10 a.m.–1 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.– 12 a.m., Friday from 10a.m.-2a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.–2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.–12 a.m.For more information or to book an event, visit www.mainevent.com About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates over 60 locations in 23 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 182 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location.Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.