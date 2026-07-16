mewe Empowers Independent Developers and Creators Worldwide with Launch of New Bounty Program

mewe bounty program

New mewe Bounty Program where builders can now deploy custom mini-apps, social utilities, and creative tools directly to mewe’s 21 million users.

FLORIDA, CO. LIMERICK, IRELAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mewe , the global, privacy-first social network with over 21 million users, has officially announced the launch of it’s first ever mewe Bounty Program. This multi-month initiative is designed to put platform power back into the hands of independent developers, builders, and creators by providing them with a direct, friction-free pipeline to build and distribute custom social tools.By opening up its ecosystem through the newly established build in public group on mewe, the platform is inviting builders to bypass traditional big-tech gatekeepers and algorithmic restrictions, allowing them to create and launch software directly for an active, highly engaged global audience.Putting Builders and Creators FirstFor years, developers and creators have been at the mercy of dominant social media platforms that unilaterally change API rules, restrict reach, and squeeze out independent innovation.mewe is taking a fundamentally different approach. By offering a live, highly interactive developer sandbox, mewe is actively supporting the open-source community and empowering creators to build the exact social utilities they want to see in the world.Whether it is a custom chat extension, a community moderation tool, an interactive game, or a privacy-focused widget, builders can now deploy their prototypes directly into mewe's ecosystem and receive instant, unfiltered feedback from real humans on day one."We believe the future of social technology belongs to the developers and creators who build it, not centralized algorithmic gatekeepers," said Bogu, Developer and Manager of the mewe build in public group. "With this bounty program, mewe is removing the walls. We are giving developers direct access to an audience of 21 million users. You don't have to fight an algorithm or spend thousands on marketing; you just have to build cool tools that make community spaces better."The mewe team will provide ongoing support and bi-weekly incentives to the community. Rather than hosting a brief, high-stress hackathon, mewe is establishing a sustained, multi-month developer runway to give builders ample time to integrate, experiment, and gather user feedback. Every two weeks, the program will release targeted development prompts focusing on user-experience enhancements, community-building tools, and creative integrations.The Reward Pool includes: Every two weeks, mewe and the mewe community will select 2 to 4 top projects to split a reward pool of 2,000 USDC and 4,000 $SOSHI. mewe Premium Access for all winners. Winning creators and developers will unlock a free year of mewe Premium to experience the platform's advanced features. Top-performing builds will be fast-tracked for integration directly into the official mewe Marketplace, providing a path to permanent global distribution.The build in public group is officially open. If you are a developer, designer, or creator looking to build for a massive, algorithm-free audience, you can claim your testing ground and access mewe's developer documentation today:Join the Hub: mewe.com/join/buildinpublicFollow the Program: Track the projects and winners on mewe.com

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