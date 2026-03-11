mewe Kills the Like Button: Launches Digital Wallets to Replace Vanity Metrics with Value Metrics for over 21M Users

The leading Alt-social platform integrates digital wallets, allowing instant, invisible user-to-user tipping, creating the world's largest Web3 creator economy.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mewe Kills the ‘Like’ Button: Launches Embedded Wallets to Replace Vanity Metrics with Value Metrics for over 21 Million UsersThe world's leading alt-social platform integrates digital wallets, allowing instant, invisible user-to-user tipping, creating the world's largest decentralized creator economy.mewe, the privacy-first social network with over 21+ million global users, today announced the launch of its Embedded Digital Wallet, a feature that instantly onboards its entire user base into the Web3 economy without the complications or technical knowledge required.Powered by a strategic integration with the Avalanche blockchain, the new feature allows users to send micro-tips directly to content creators, group moderators, and friends. This move signals a major pivot for mewe: moving beyond Privacy to pioneer the Social Economy, a model where user interactions are based on financial value rather than algorithmic engagement.The End of the ‘Like’ Economy. For fifteen years, social media has run on the Like button, a metric that has become increasingly worthless due to AI bots and click farms. mewe’s introduction of the Social Wallet is designed to replace Proof of Engagement with Proof of Value.The ‘Like button is a relic of the ad-supported internet. It pays creators nothing and can be faked by AI in milliseconds,” said Carlos Betancourt, CEO of mewe. “In 2025, the only signal that proves a human is on the other side of the screen is a transfer of value. By embedding wallets directly into the feed, we are giving our 21+ million users a way to vote with their wallets, not just their thumbs. We are effectively turning the social graph into an economic engine for the middle-class creator.”Invisible Tech with Tangible EarningsUnlike previous attempts that required complex wallet setups, mewe’s solution is designed to make seamless onboarding for their existing userbase of over 21M users and 600k groups. This new user-first feature is designed so that digital Wallets are easily generated for users upon registration. It offers:One-Click Tipping: Users can tip creators they love.True Ownership: Assets in the wallet are self-custodied by the user.mewe believes that empowering the Creator Class is key to the future of all online community building. The feature specifically targets the 99% of creators who are ignored by the algorithms of TikTok and Instagram. By allowing micro-communities (such as mewe’s 700,000+ active interest groups) to tip their leaders and contributors directly, mewe enables niche creators to monetize without needing millions of followers.The Embedded Digital Wallet is rolling out today to all users globally. Tipping features are currently enabled for new users and will be expanded to all existing users on platforms.About mewemewe, where the world meets, is the Human-First social network built to protect privacy and foster authentic connections. With no targeting, and no newsfeed manipulation, mewe serves over 21+ million users and 700,000 interest groups worldwide. mewe’s mission centers on empowering users with control over their data while ensuring a superior user experience. Unlike traditional platforms, mewe avoids targeting practices, refrains from manipulating news feeds, and does not amplify misinformation.Visit mewe.com

