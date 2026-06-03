mewe Announces Launch of New Watch Feed, Bringing Privacy-First Short-Form Video to Millions Worldwide

The privacy based social network introduces a dedicated vertical video destination entirely free from tracking, data harvesting, and manipulative algorithms.

FLORIDA, FL, IRELAND, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mewe , the world’s leading privacy -first social network, today officially announced the upcoming rollout of its highly anticipated Watch Feed. Scheduled to launch globally on June 02.This major product update introduces a dedicated, seamless ecosystem for short-form vertical video, empowering users to create and consume video content without compromising their digital sovereignty.The introduction of the Watch Feed represents a significant expansion of mewe’s multimedia capabilities. Designed to meet the growing demand for mobile-first video, the feature provides a sleek, high-performance interface for 9:16 vertical clips. However, unlike traditional social media giants that utilize opaque, addictive algorithms to maximize screen time and harvest user data, mewe’s Watch Feed adheres to the platform's core principles: zero spyware, and putting the users first."The launch of the Watch Feed marks a defining milestone in mewe’s evolution," said Carlos Betancourt, CEO of mewe. "Our users have long expressed the desire for a dynamic, modern way to engage with short-form video, but they refuse to sacrifice their privacy or be subjected to engagement-bait algorithms. With this release, we are delivering a state-of-the-art video experience that puts control back where it belongs in the hands of the community and the creators."The Watch Feed integrates seamlessly into the existing mewe mobile architecture, offering a suite of robust features designed for both casual viewers and serious content creators:Algorithm-Free Discovery: Content discovery on the Watch Feed is driven entirely by organic community engagement and user preferences, completely free from corporate manipulation or forced trends.Native Creation Tools: Users can film, trim, and edit video content directly within the mewe mobile application, or seamlessly upload pre-edited vertical videos from their devices.Flexible Privacy Controls: In line with mewe's privacy-by-design philosophy, creators maintain strict ownership of their content, with the ability to share videos publicly for global discovery or limit visibility to close friends and specific groups.The Watch Feed will automatically roll out to all global users on iOS and Android devices this week. This product launch comes amidst mewe’s ongoing migration to a decentralized social networking framework, further cementing its position as the premier alternative to surveillance-capitalism platforms.About mewemewe, where the world meets, is the Human-First social network built to protect privacy and foster authentic connections. With no targeting, and no newsfeed manipulation, mewe serves over 21+ million users and 700,000 interest groups worldwide. mewe’s mission centers on empowering users with control over their data while ensuring a superior user experience. Unlike traditional platforms, mewe avoids targeting practices, refrains from manipulating news feeds, and does not amplify misinformation.Visit mewe.com

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