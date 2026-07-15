Pcloudy Unveils QStudio.AI, a Unified AI Workspace for Test Generation to Execution

Introducing QStudio - One Workspace for Test Gen, Automation & API

QStudio.AI unifies Pcloudy's Qgen, QPilot, and Qverify agents — generate, automate, and validate tests in one workspace, no tool switching.

QA teams stitch together three or four tools just to go from a requirement to a tested feature. QStudio.AI removes that — one workspace, from user story to executed test, in plain English” — Avinash Tiwari, CEO and Co-founder, Pcloudy

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QStudio.AI combines Pcloudy's three specialized AI agents — Qgen QPilot , and Qverify — into one environment where teams can generate, author, and execute tests in natural language, then run them on real devices and browsers without switching tools.Pcloudy, a real device cloud testing platform, today announced QStudio.AI, a unified AI-powered testing workspace that brings together its test generation, test automation, and API testing agents for the first time. Where teams previously moved between separate tools to generate test cases, script and execute them, and validate APIs, QStudio.AI consolidates all three into one place — letting a tester go from a requirements document to a fully executed test on a real device without leaving the workspace.QStudio.AI is built on three specialized agents working together:Qgen: From Requirements to Test CasesQgen reads functional inputs — user stories, requirement documents, UI screenshots or mockups, API specs, or even a live website URL — and automatically generates structured, executable test cases covering happy paths, validation failures, and edge cases. Teams can review, edit, or refine any generated scenario with plain-English feedback (for example, "add two-factor authentication scenarios" or "cover offline mode"), and the suite updates accordingly.QPilot: Natural-Language Test AutomationOnce test cases exist, QPilot lets teams author and execute them using plain natural language — no scripting required. QPilot interprets each instruction, locates the correct UI element, and runs the action on a real Android device, iOS device, or desktop browser in real time, with support for inline API validation steps within the same test flow.Qverify: API Testing, Built for Real ConditionsFor API-specific validation, Qverify provides a visual workflow builder for multi-step API tests, chaining variables between requests with JSONPath and applying custom pass/fail rules across an entire test collection. Critically, Qverify can execute these API workflows from real Android and iOS devices over real carrier networks, surfacing latency, payload, and authentication issues that desktop-only API tools miss — a capability particularly relevant for regulated industries such as banking and financial services, where transaction APIs demand more than an HTTP 200 to pass.One Workspace, Start to FinishBecause all three agents share the same underlying platform, test cases generated by Qgen flow directly into QPilot for execution, and API validation from Qverify can be woven into the same end-to-end test — all without exporting, re-importing, or switching between tools. Every test, regardless of which agent created it, ultimately runs on Pcloudy's cloud of 5,000+ real devices and browsers, not emulators or simulators."QA teams have been stitching together three or four different tools just to go from a requirement to a tested feature — one for generating cases, another for automating them, a third for API validation. QStudio.AI removes that friction entirely. A tester can now go from a user story to a fully executed test on a real device, in plain English, without ever leaving the workspace. That's not a convenience feature — it's a fundamentally faster way to ship quality software."AvailabilityQStudio.AI is available now within Pcloudy. Existing customers can access Qgen, QPilot, and Qverify from their Pcloudy dashboard; new users can request a demo via pcloudy.com.About PcloudyPcloudy — The Real Device Cloud with IntelligencePcloudy is a real device cloud for testing mobile apps, web apps, and APIs across 5,000+ real devices and browsers, with 60+ real-device performance metrics built in. It can be deployed via public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments to meet enterprise security and compliance requirements.Pcloudy's AI Agents Suite handles tasks across test automation and failure analysis, helping teams reduce manual investigation time and ship with fewer escaped bugs. Pcloudy is trusted by 500+ enterprises across industries globally.

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