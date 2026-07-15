Pcloudy Launches Qverify, an AI API Testing Agent for Multi-Step Workflows Across Web, Mobile, and API Layers

Meet Qverify - AI-Powered API Testing, Across Every Layer

Qverify lets teams visually chain multi-step API workflows - auth, fetch, mutate, verify - into the same test journey as Web and Mobile steps.

APIs don't live in isolation — they're one link in a user journey, between a tap and a confirmation. Qverify tests that whole journey, the way your users actually experience it.” — Avinash Tiwari, CEO and Co-founder, Pcloudy

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qverify lets teams visually chain multi-step API workflows — authenticate, fetch, mutate, verify — and weave them directly into the same end-to-end test journey as Web and Mobile steps, all validated in one place.Pcloudy, a real device cloud testing platform, announced the launch of Qverify, an AI-powered API testing agent that builds, executes, and validates multi-step API workflows without scripting — and connects them directly into the same end-to-end journeys as Web and Mobile test steps.Most API testing tools treat each call as an isolated request, separate from the UI and Mobile testing tools teams use elsewhere in the same journey. Qverify is designed to test the full sequence instead — a checkout flow's UI action, backend charge, and confirmation screen, tested together as one dependent chain rather than as separate pieces.Visual Workflows, Not Collections of Isolated CallsQverify provides a visual workflow builder for designing multi-step API tests. Teams can extract a value from any response — such as an authentication token — using JSONPath, and reuse it as a variable in later steps, chaining requests the way real backend flows actually behave: authenticate, fetch, mutate, verify. Each step is validated against custom pass/fail rules, including status code, specific JSON values, and response time, and entire workflows can be saved and replayed as regression suites.One Journey, Every LayerQverify's API workflows aren't a standalone tool bolted onto Pcloudy's platform — they slot directly into the same end-to-end test as Web and Mobile steps. A single test case can walk through a UI flow, hand off to a Qverify API step to confirm what happened on the backend, and continue the journey on a Web or Mobile screen — all as one continuous test, with context carried across every layer, rather than three separate tools stitched together after the fact.Built for Transaction-Grade APIsQverify supports OAuth 2.0, bearer tokens, API keys, and custom header authentication, paired with strict pass/fail evaluation on response bodies — not just status codes. That level of validation matters most for transaction APIs, where an HTTP 200 alone doesn't confirm the transaction actually succeeded correctly. Combined with Pcloudy's private cloud and on-premise deployment options, Qverify is designed to fit the data isolation and deployment requirements banking and fintech teams typically operate under.Fits Into the Pipeline You Already HaveQverify workflows and collections can be triggered from Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Azure DevOps, CircleCI, or any other pipeline via REST trigger — running API regressions on every build, alongside the same Web and Mobile journeys they're now part of. All results flow back into a single Pcloudy dashboard with pass/fail history and response diffs.AvailabilityQverify is available now within Pcloudy. Existing customers can access Qverify from their Pcloudy dashboard; new users can request a demo via pcloudy.com.About PcloudyPcloudy - The Real Device Cloud with IntelligencePcloudy is a real device cloud for testing mobile apps, web apps, and APIs across 5,000+ real devices and browsers, with 60+ real-device performance metrics built in. It can be deployed via public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments to meet enterprise security and compliance requirements.Pcloudy's AI Agents Suite handles tasks across test automation and failure analysis, helping teams reduce manual investigation time and ship with fewer escaped bugs. Pcloudy is trusted by 500+ enterprises across industries globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.