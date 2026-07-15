Pcloudy Launches QPilot 2.0, Adding Conversational AI, DB Validation, MCP

Introducing QPilot 2.0 - Now With Ask AI, Database Connector & MCP

QPilot 2.0 adds Ask AI, Database Connector, and native MCP Server support — letting teams query, validate, and orchestrate tests conversationally.

QPilot 2.0 gives the agent real QA context - not just what to click, but what's in the database, and what happened across past runs. Now that intelligence works everywhere, from Claude to Cursor.” — Avinash Tiwari, CEO and Co-founder, Pcloudy

PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy Launches QPilot 2.0 , Adding Conversational AI, Database Validation, and Native MCP Support to Its Test Automation AgentThe next generation of QPilot.AI introduces Ask AI for conversational test insights, a Database Connector for full-stack validation, and native MCP Server support - letting teams connect Claude, Cursor, and other AI tools directly to Pcloudy's real device cloud.Pcloudy, a real device cloud testing platform, today announced the launch of QPilot 2.0, the next generation of its natural-language test automation agent. QPilot 2.0 introduces three major capabilities: Ask AI, a conversational interface for interacting with test data and reports; a Database Connector that brings backend validation into the same test flow as UI and API steps; and native MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server support, which opens Pcloudy's real device cloud to external AI tools such as Claude and Cursor.Together, these additions let QPilot handle test creation, cross-layer validation, and result analysis in a single conversational flow — from describing what to test, to validating it end-to-end across UI, API, and database layers, to reviewing results.Ask AI: Talk to Your Test DataAsk AI brings the same natural-language interface QPilot already uses for test creation to reporting and analysis as well.This extends QPilot's existing "speed of thought" approach, already used for test creation, to reporting and analysis as well.Database Connector: One Test, Every LayerWith the new Database Connector, QPilot 2.0 can now chain Web, API, Database, and Mobile steps into a single end-to-end test, carrying context across every layer of the stack. Instead of stitching together separate tools to confirm that a UI action actually persisted correctly on the backend, teams can describe the entire flow — from user action to database state — as one test case and get a single, unified report.Typical use cases include confirming that a registration or checkout flow correctly writes to the database, or validating backend records immediately after a UI-driven action, without switching to a separate query tool or writing custom scripts.Native MCP Server Support: Bring Your Own AI ToolQPilot 2.0 also introduces native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard that lets AI applications connect directly to external tools and act on them. With the new Pcloudy MCP Server, teams can connect Claude, Cursor, or any other MCP-compatible AI tool or IDE directly to Pcloudy's device cloud of 5,000+ real Android and iOS devices.Through this integration, AI agents can:Manage and execute test cases using natural languageTrigger manual or scripted tests on real Android/iOS devicesDrive QPilot itself from within a chat or IDE sessionRetrieve reports, logs, and device insights without leaving the development or chat environmentSetup is lightweight - a Python-based MCP server (pcloudy-mcp) can be added to the AI tool's configuration alongside existing Pcloudy account credentials, removing the context-switching that typically slows teams down when moving between an AI assistant, a device cloud, and a reporting dashboard."QPilot 2.0 is about giving the agent more of the context a real QA engineer has - not just what a test should click, but what it should find in the database afterward, and what happened across a hundred runs last week. Ask AI and the Database Connector mean QPilot understands outcomes, not just actions. And native MCP support means that intelligence isn't locked inside our dashboard — it's available wherever your team already works, from Claude to Cursor"As enterprises push more of their testing workflows into AI-assisted pipelines, QPilot 2.0 gives teams an accessible, queryable layer across the entire testing lifecycle - creation, execution, backend validation, and analysis - reachable through conversation or directly from the AI tools teams already use, such as Claude and Cursor.AvailabilityQPilot 2.0, including Ask AI, the Database Connector, and MCP Server support, is available now within Pcloudy. Existing customers can access the new capabilities from their Pcloudy dashboard; new users can request a demo via pcloudy.com About PcloudyPcloudy - The Real Device Cloud with IntelligencePcloudy is a real device cloud for testing mobile apps, web apps, and APIs across 5,000+ real devices and browsers, with 60+ real-device performance metrics built in. It can be deployed via public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments to meet enterprise security and compliance requirements.Pcloudy's AI Agents Suite handles tasks across test automation and failure analysis, helping teams reduce manual investigation time and ship with fewer escaped bugs. Pcloudy is trusted by 500+ enterprises across industries globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.