Aztec Group appoints Melissa Ferraz as Chief Commercial Officer

Aztec Group CCO Melissa Ferraz

Melissa is an exceptional leader with deep private markets experience and a proven track record of building and growing businesses at the intersection of clients, technology and data.” — Ben Lucas, CEO, Aztec Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Group , a premium provider of private markets services, today announced the appointment of Melissa Ferraz as Chief Commercial Officer and member of its Executive Committee.Melissa joins Aztec from BlackRock, where she held senior Managing Director roles across its private markets and technology businesses. Originally from the U.S., she brings more than 20 years of experience leading and growing businesses across private markets, financial services, technology and data, working with clients and teams across North America, Europe and other international markets.Alongside the recent appointments of Benjamin Lucas as Chief Executive Officer and Jason Adams as Chief Technology Officer, Melissa’s appointment further strengthens Aztec's leadership team as the business enters its next phase of global growth and investment. Melissa will lead the firm's global commercial strategy, with responsibility for deepening global client relationships and accelerating growth opportunities across the Group.Commenting on the appointment, Benjamin Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Aztec Group, said:"Melissa joins Aztec at an important time for our business and our clients. As private markets evolve, clients need partners who can combine deep expertise, exceptional service and innovative technology to create real value. Melissa brings exactly that. She is an exceptional leader with deep private markets experience and a proven track record of building and growing businesses at the intersection of clients, technology and data. Just as importantly, she shares our commitment to client service and long-term partnership.“Her appointment reflects our ambition and our commitment to building the future of fund administration. As we continue investing in the capabilities, expertise and transformational technology our clients need, her experience and leadership will be invaluable. I am delighted to welcome her to Aztec."At BlackRock, she held a series of senior leadership positions across Aladdin, eFront and Preqin, helping shape commercial, product and operating strategies to deliver across private and public markets for some of the world’s leading financial institutions. Prior to this, Melissa held senior commercial leadership roles across the private markets technology sector, including at IHS Markit, Ipreo, iLEVEL, S&P Global and FactSet."What has impressed me about Aztec is its ability to combine deep expertise, exceptional client focus and a genuine alignment around a shared ambition for the future,” said Melissa Ferraz. “Private markets are entering a period of significant opportunity, and Aztec is well positioned to help clients achieve their ambitions. I am excited to work alongside Benjamin, the Executive Committee and colleagues across the Group to bring together our people, expertise and technology to create even greater opportunities for our clients and continue delivering exceptional outcomes."Melissa's appointment, alongside other recent senior hires, reflects both the momentum and scale of Aztec’s progress and the ambition of its next phase of growth, as the firm continues to strengthen its position as a premium long-term partner to private markets clients globally.About Aztec GroupEstablished in 2001, Aztec Group is a global, premium provider of private market services. Employing more than 2,200 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands, the Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €750 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients across major asset classes including Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Real Assets and Private Credit.

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