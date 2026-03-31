Aztec Group Appoints Jason Adams as Chief Technology Officer

Jason Adams, CTO, Aztec Group

Jason brings deep private markets knowledge, hands‑on technology leadership and a strong client‑centric mindset, with a track record of translating complex technology into practical value.” — Sean Hagerty, Interim CEO, Aztec Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Group , a premium provider of private markets services, today announced the appointment of Jason Adams as Chief Technology Officer, further strengthening its executive leadership as the business continues to scale globally and invest in a technology‑enabled service model designed around client needs.Jason brings more than two decades of private markets and technology leadership experience, with a strong record of delivering scalable platforms, driving enterprise AI adoption and co‑creating innovative solutions with clients.Before joining Aztec Group, Jason was Chief Technology Officer at Charles River Development, a State Street company, where he played a key role in advancing cloud‑based investment management platforms used by leading global asset managers. Earlier in his career, he held several senior leadership roles at Mercatus Inc., where he spent more than a decade building and scaling technology‑enabled solutions for private markets clients.In his new role, Jason will lead Aztec Group’s global technology function with a clear focus on delivering secure, scalable platforms that combine purposeful automation, flexible systems and human expertise. He will drive the technology vision, strategy and execution across engineering, infrastructure, security, AI, data and enterprise platforms, ensuring Aztec’s platforms are configured around client needs and capable of supporting highly tailored outcomes at scale.“Technology is fundamental to Aztec’s growth strategy and delivering consistent, high-quality service for clients across our global footprint,” said Sean Hagerty, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Aztec Group. “Jason brings deep private markets knowledge, hands‑on technology leadership and a strong client‑centric mindset, with a track record of translating complex technology into practical value. His appointment reflects our continued investment in technology-enabled service delivery, supporting clients as they navigate increasing complexity, scale and evolving expectations across jurisdictions.”Jason will join Aztec’s Executive Committee and work closely with operations, product and client-facing teams, as well as collaborating directly with Aztec Group clients across Europe and the U.S., where he will be based.“Aztec has built a strong reputation for client excellence, deep expertise and a distinctive culture, and I am excited to join at such an important stage in the Group’s journey,” said Jason Adams. “The opportunity ahead is to continue evolving technology that is deliberately designed around clients. By accelerating the use of data, automation and AI, we can enhance client experience and transparency while preserving the high‑touch service that sets Aztec apart as it continues to grow. I look forward to partnering closely with our teams and clients to help shape that future."Jason’s appointment follows a series of strategic leadership hires as Aztec continues to scale in key markets, including Akbar Sheriff as Chief Client Success Officer and Maria von Oldenskiöld as Global Head of Investor Services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.