Aztec Group appoints Maria Von Horvath as Strategic Client Delivery Lead

Maria Von Horvath

As we continue to grow our presence in the U.S., it is essential that we bring in leaders who combine deep private markets experience with a genuine commitment to client service.” — Scott Kraemer, Head of U.S. Markets, Aztec Group

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Group , a premium provider of private markets services, today announced the appointment of Maria Von Horvath as Senior Director, Private Equity Fund Accounting, and Strategic Client Delivery Lead. The appointment further strengthens Aztec’s U.S. operations as the business continues to scale globally and deepen its client service capabilities and technology offerings across private equity and real estate fund administration.Maria brings extensive private markets and fund administration experience, with a strong record of leading high-performing teams, driving operational excellence and delivering superior client outcomes across complex fund structures.Prior to joining Aztec Group, Maria was Head of Operations for the Dallas office at Apex Group, where she oversaw the fund administration team across real estate and private equity, maintained a superior client service environment and was actively involved in developing product offerings in the Americas. Before that, she held various leadership roles at MUFG Investor Services and Deloitte."As we continue to grow our presence in the U.S., it is essential that we bring in leaders who combine deep private markets experience with a genuine commitment to client service," said Scott Kraemer, Head of U.S. Markets at Aztec Group. "Maria's track record of building and leading fund administration teams, along with her strong operational background, makes her an excellent addition. Her appointment reflects our continued investment in the people and capabilities that enable us to deliver tailored, high-quality outcomes powered by industry-leading technology for clients navigating increasing complexity across jurisdictions."Maria will be based in the Dallas and will lead private equity fund accounting and strategic client delivery for Aztec Group in the United States."Aztec has built a strong reputation for client excellence, deep expertise and a distinctive culture, and I am excited to join at such an important stage in the Group's U.S. growth," said Maria Von Horvath. "The opportunity to help shape Aztec's private equity fund accounting and client delivery capabilities is incredibly compelling. I look forward to working alongside talented colleagues and clients to deliver the kind of high-touch, tech-driven service that sets Aztec apart in the market."Maria holds a master's degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a Certified Public Accountant.Maria's appointment follows a series of strategic leadership hires as Aztec continues to scale in key markets, including Benjamin Lucas as Chief Executive Officer, Jason Adams as Chief Technology Officer and Richard Anthony as Global Head of Real Assets.

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