Venters Pulls Away for First USATF 6 km Title

CANTON, Ohio – Emily Venters made her move just beyond the four-kilometer mark and never looked back, pulling away from the pack to capture the USATF 6 km Championship on Saturday at the 2026 Women's 6K Festival in Canton. The victory earned the Utah-based runner her first U.S. national title and the $6,000 winner's prize.

For much of the race, Venters stayed patient at the front of a tightly packed group that included Annie Rodenfels, Elise Cranny and Allie Ostrander. She covered the opening two miles in 4:56 and 4:52 before unleashing the decisive move just before the three-mile mark.

The former University of Utah All-American surged through her third mile in 4:47, opening a gap that proved impossible to close.

Cranny, a two-time Olympian, made a late charge over the closing stretch, but Venters held firm to cross the finish line in 18:08, four seconds ahead of Cranny. Rodenfels finished another four seconds back in third.

"It's been fun to start competing more on the roads and doing different distances," said Venters, who represented Team USA at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships. "This felt fast and I was ready to compete against some really good women here."

Venters' winning time fell short of the course record of 17:52, set by Keira D'Amato in 2022, ensuring the mark will stand for at least another year.

The race produced little movement atop the USATF Running Circuit standings. Emma Grace Hurley, who did not compete in Canton, remains the overall points leader. Kassie Parker retained second place after finishing ninth, while Ostrander's fourth-place finish kept her third in the standings.