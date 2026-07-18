Britt's USATF Tour men's title earns him USATF Athlete of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS -- Capturing the men's overall title on the inaugural USATF Tour, Jamal Britt (Burlington, NC/USATF North Carolina) earned recognition as the 26th USATF Athlete of the Week award winner for 2026. It is his second AOW honor of the year.

Needing a speedy win in the men's 110 hurdles at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, Britt rode a healthy tailwind (+3.2 mps) to a dominant 12.91w to score 1253 points and edge shot putter Jordan Geist for the $50,000 prize that went to the overall winner of the Tour. Britt ended up with an average of 1250 in his top three Tour meets, while Geist tallied a 1249 average.

The race was Britt's fifth sub-13 second clocking of the season, including four with legal winds. He won four USATF Tour events and also has four Diamond League victories thus far in 2026. He has lowered his PB to 12.86 and is the No. 5 all-time world and American performer. USATF Tour point standings are here.

Other top performances from last week:

Emily Venters won her first USATF national title, taking the women's 6K crown by four seconds in 18:08 at Canton, Ohio.

Masai Russell won her seventh straight meet in the 100 hurdles, clocking 12.20 at the Monaco Diamond League to equal the sixth fastest time ever and the fifth fastest by an American woman.

Jordan Geist won the Ed Murphey Classic men's shot put with a 22.44 PB that made him the No. 11 all-time American.

Madison Wiltrout won the women's title at the American JavFest in East Stroudsburg by more than four meters with a best of 62.90.

Curtis Thompson was the men's champion at the American JavFest with a throw of 84.13, more than three meters better than the runner-up.

Now in its 25th year, USATF’s Athlete of the Week program is designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport. USATF names a new honoree each week when there are high-level competitions and features the athlete on USATF.org. Selections are based on top performances and results from the previous week.

2026 Winners: January 15, Jonathan Simms; January 22, Michelle Rohl; January 29, Josh Hoey; February 5, Roisin Willis; February 12, Jordan Geist; February 19, Cole Hocker; February 26, Cynthia McNamee; March 5, Chase Jackson; March 12, Lauren Harris; March 19, Garrett Kaalund; March 26, Cooper Lutkenhaus; April 2, Rudy Winkler; April 9, Max Thomas; April 16, Sam Mattis; April 23, Tahmar Upshaw; April 30, Kaitlin Bounds; May 7, Karissa Schweizer; May 14, Anna Cockrell; May 21, Tatyana McFadden; May 28, Masai Russell; June 4, Joe Kovacs; June 11, Gabby Thomas; June 25, Tate Taylor; July 1, Jamal Britt; July 8, Nikki Hiltz; July 15, Jamal Britt.

We welcome your nominations!

To nominate an athlete for USATF Athlete of the Week, please send a detailed email about their performance to communications@usatf.org.

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