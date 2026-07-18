America's Best Set to Compete at Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships in New York City

NEW YORK – The nation's premier track and field athletes are headed to New York City next week as the Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships return to the Big Apple for the first time in 35 years.

Held July 23-26 at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island, the championships mark the first U.S. outdoor track and field national championship in New York since 1991 while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first U.S. national track and field championships, held in the Bronx in 1876.

For the second consecutive year, the event will feature both the USATF Outdoor Championships and USATF Para National Championships in a fully integrated competition. The championships are organized locally by non-profit organizations Central Park Track Club, USATF New York and New York Road Runners, in partnership with the Randall's Island Park Alliance and USA Track & Field.

Over four days of competition, America's top runners, jumpers and throwers will battle for national titles before packed grandstands and a nationwide television audience. The championships will showcase an extraordinary collection of Olympic, Paralympic and world champions, including:

Jordan Anthony - 2026 World Indoor Champion (60m)

- 2026 World Indoor Champion (60m) Rai Benjamin – 2024 Olympic champion (400m hurdles); 2025 World champion (400m hurdles)

– 2024 Olympic champion (400m hurdles); 2025 World champion (400m hurdles) Jaydin Blackwell – 2024 Paralympic champion (T38 100m); 2025 Para World champion (T38 100m, 400m)

– 2024 Paralympic champion (T38 100m); 2025 Para World champion (T38 100m, 400m) Michael Brannigan – 2025 Para World champion (T20)

– 2025 Para World champion (T20) Tara Davis-Woodhall – 2024 Olympic champion (long jump); 2025 World champion (long jump)

– 2024 Olympic champion (long jump); 2025 World champion (long jump) Quincy Hall - 2024 Olympic Champion (400m)

- 2024 Olympic Champion (400m) Joel Gomez – 2025 Para World champion (T13 1500m)

– 2025 Para World champion (T13 1500m) Chase Jackson – 2025 World champion (shot put)

– 2025 World champion (shot put) Melissa Jefferson-Wooden – 2025 World champion (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay)

– 2025 World champion (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay) Noah Lyles – 2024 Olympic champion (100m); 2025 World champion (200m)

– 2024 Olympic champion (100m); 2025 World champion (200m) Cooper Lutkenhaus – 2026 World Indoor champion (800m)

– 2026 World Indoor champion (800m) Sha’Carri Richardson – 2023 World Champion (100m)

– 2023 World Champion (100m) Valarie Sion – 2024 Olympic champion (discus); 2025 World champion (discus)

– 2024 Olympic champion (discus); 2025 World champion (discus) Cordell Tinch – 2025 World champion (110m hurdles)

– 2025 World champion (110m hurdles) Hunter Woodhall – 2024 Paralympic champion (T62 400m)

A full list of entries for the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships can be found here.

A full list of entries for the USATF Para National Championships can be found here.

Declarations closed July 17 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships represent the very best of our sport, and there is no more fitting place to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Outdoor Championships than New York City, where our championship history began,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field.

“Bringing these championships back to New York for the first time in more than three decades reflects our commitment to excellence, inclusion and the continued growth of track and field. We look forward to welcoming fans to Icahn Stadium for four unforgettable days of world-class competition.”

Icahn Stadium offers fans a unique, high-energy and intimate opportunity to experience track and field up close. Tickets for all four days of competition are available through Freshtix, the official ticketing provider of the Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

More than 31 hours of coverage of the Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships will air across NBC, NBCSN, Peacock and USATF.tv, with the final two days broadcast live on NBC (WNBC in the New York City market).

Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, July 23

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET – Peacock*, USATF.tv*

4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET – USATF.tv*

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET – Peacock*, USATF.tv*

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET – USATF.tv*

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET – Peacock*, NBCSN

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET – USATF.tv*

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET – Peacock*, USATF.tv*

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET – NBC, Peacock*

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET – USATF.tv*

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET – NBC, Peacock*

*Subscription required.

In addition to the primary broadcast windows, USATF.tv will provide dedicated live streams of every field event throughout the championships.

Media credential applications have closed. However, all media are invited to attend a pre-championship press conference featuring top athletes at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, in the Hall of Fame Room at the New York Athletic Club.