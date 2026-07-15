Preparedness Program Honored with National Recognition

Durham, NC – The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for meeting Project Public Health Ready (PPHR) benchmarks, a unique partnership between NACCHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DCoDPH’s Emergency Preparedness Program was recognized for its ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies, joining a cohort of more than 550 local health departments across the country that have been distinguished for excellence in preparedness through PPHR, either individually or as part of a region.

“We're honored to earn this recognition from NACCHO. Achieving it meant proving that our plans, staff, and ability to respond all meet national standards, and this process gave us a clear path for building our readiness in the years ahead," said Corey Morris, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator for DCoDPH. "But the most resilient communities are the ones where the people are ready too. Residents who make their own plans, sign up for AlertDurham, follow official guidance during emergencies, and help one another are vital to Durham County's resilience.”

PPHR recognition confirms that DCoDPH has thorough and coordinated emergency response plans in place and that staff have the training to protect the health of the community during an emergency. Local health departments recognized by PPHR undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their ability to meet a set of national standards for public health preparedness. These standards align with federal government requirements and other national best practices.

PPHR recognition also requires health departments to collaborate with their state, local, and community partners to develop plans that account for all the constituents in their jurisdictions. DCoDPH’s preparedness efforts involve working alongside several community organizations and agencies, including the North Carolina Public Health Preparedness and Response Branch, Duke Health, Durham City/County Emergency Management, Durham County Sheriff's Office, Durham Fire Department, and more.

“Public health preparedness planning, response, and recovery begins at the local level. Local health departments play an essential role in creating healthy, resilient communities that can respond to and recover from disasters.” said Lori T. Freeman, Chief Executive Officer. “NACCHO commends the Durham County Department of Public Health for being a model of public health emergency preparedness.”

NACCHO, the voice of the nearly 3,000 local health departments across the country, provides resources to help local health department leaders develop public health policies and programs to ensure that communities have access to vital programs and services that people need to keep them protected from disease and disaster. Its mission is to be a leader, partner, catalyst, and voice for local health departments in order to ensure the conditions that promote health and equity, combat disease, and improve the quality and length of all lives.

To learn more about the DCoDPH Emergency Preparedness Program, visit DCoPublicHealth.org/Preparedness.

For more information on Project Public Health Ready, including recognized sites, project tools, and resources, visit naccho.org/PPHR.