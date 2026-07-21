James Wilson Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board Crisis Lab logo

Infectious disease early warning and biosurveillance expert joins Crisis Lab's Advisory Board to strengthen its programs and intelligence products.

Jim has spent 30 years detecting outbreaks before the public sees them. His early-warning judgment is exactly what we need when reviewing Crisis Lab’s intelligence products.” — Kyle King, Founder of Crisis Lab

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Lab has appointed Dr. James Wilson to its newly established Advisory Board. Wilson joins as a strategic adviser, contributing senior peer review on intelligence products, guidance on programs and products, and introductions across his health security and biosurveillance network.Wilson is the Founder and CEO of Proseko Consulting, Inc., based in Reno, Nevada. A board-certified, practicing pediatrician and one of the founders of operational health security intelligence, he has spent three decades building systems for the anticipation, detection, and warning of infectious disease crises. He served as operations chief of the Department of Homeland Security's National Biosurveillance Integration Center during its 2005 to 2006 standup and led Project Argus at Georgetown University Medical Center, whose methodology its federal sponsor recognized as a new analytic discipline.His teams warned of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, identified Nepalese peacekeepers as the source of the 2010 Haiti cholera outbreak six years before the United Nations acknowledged its role, and detected the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan on December 30, 2019, notifying the World Health Organization on January 1, 2020, days before China disclosed its first fatal case. His work is documented across peer-reviewed publications in Intelligence and National Security, JAMIA, and other journals.In his advisory capacity, Wilson will review pre-publication products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within his domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.About Crisis LabCrisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development platform, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io

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