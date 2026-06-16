Sophia Klewer Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board

Sophia Klewer, Chief Operating Officer at PREVENCY and Advisory Board Member, Crisis Lab Crisis Lab logo

Crisis simulation and crisis communications expert joins Crisis Lab's Advisory Board to strengthen its programs and intelligence products.

Sophia knows what makes a crisis exercise work and what makes it fall apart. Her feedback will keep our programs grounded in how practitioners actually train and respond.” — Kyle King, Founder of Crisis Lab

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Lab has appointed Sophia Klewer to its newly established Advisory Board . Klewer joins as a strategic adviser, contributing senior peer review on intelligence products, guidance on programs and products, and introductions across her crisis management and crisis communications network.Klewer is Chief Operating Officer at PREVENCY, a firm specializing in crisis simulation software and exercises. She helped develop the company's proprietary simulation platform and works with international organizations across government, critical infrastructure operators, multinational corporations, and defense organizations, including NATO—designing, running, and evaluating high-stakes crisis exercises and simulations.Her career has been shaped by a consistent focus on crisis, spanning journalism, academia, and organizational crisis communications practice. She holds an M.A. in media studies and management and is a published author on subjects including ISIS, far-right propaganda, and hybrid threats. She lectures on crisis communications at the Leipzig School of Media in Germany and works internationally from her base in Germany.In her advisory capacity, Klewer will review pre-publication products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within her domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.About Crisis LabCrisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development platform, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io

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