Michael Sharon Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board

Michael J. Sharon, Crisis Lab Advisory Board Member Crisis Lab logo

Veteran federal emergency manager joins Crisis Lab's Advisory Board, bringing decades of disaster response and civil preparedness experience.

Mike understands how federal disaster policy meets operations. His feedback will keep our intelligence and programs grounded in practice.” — Kyle King, Founder of Crisis Lab

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Lab has appointed Michael J. Sharon to its newly established Advisory Board . Sharon joins as a strategic adviser, contributing senior peer review on intelligence products, guidance on programs and products, and introductions across his federal emergency management and homeland security network.Sharon is a retired US federal employee and currently an adjunct faculty member at Millersville University. He spent more than 32 years as an emergency management leader across state and federal organizations, including FEMA, USDA, the US Department of State, and the Maryland Department of the Environment. His interest areas include whole-of-society resilience, private and volunteer organization support to crises, and the intersection between homeland defense and homeland security.At USDA, Sharon was Chief of Emergency Programs in the Office of Homeland Security, leading the department's worldwide Operations Center and developing interagency homeland security policy. He also served as USDA's adviser to the FBI Weapons of Mass Destruction Strategic Group. During a 13-year career with FEMA, he was Deputy Superintendent of the Emergency Management Institute and led disaster operations as Chief of the National Response Coordination Center's Gold Team, Chief of Region III's Regional Response Coordination Center, and Incident Management Assistance Team Leader. Earlier, he developed all-hazards emergency management and continuity plans for the US Department of State, served as Maryland's exercise planner, became the Maryland Emergency Management Agency's Assistant Director for Operations, and led the Maryland Department of the Environment's Emergency Response Division.Sharon is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and completed a combined 28 years of service in the active Army, National Guard, and Army Reserve. He holds graduate degrees from the US Army War College, the University of Baltimore, and Norwich University, an undergraduate degree from LaSalle University, and is a graduate of the Executive Leaders Program at the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.In his advisory capacity, Sharon will review pre-publication products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within his domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.About Crisis LabCrisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development platform, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io

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