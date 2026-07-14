UPDATED NOTICE REGARDING 2026-2027 WINTER RESERVATIONS
UPDATED NOTICE REGARDING 2026-2027 WINTER RESERVATIONS
Please be advised that the July 15, 2026 release event for Adolph Thomae Jr., County Park and Isla Blanca Park has been temporarily postponed until further notice.
Updates to this notice will be provided on both the Cameron County and Park’s websites, including the Park’s Facebook page.
Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the office or submit your inquiry via email to rvparkreservations@co.cameron.tx.us
Office hours and Telephone Number:
Isla Blanca Park/Andy Bowie Park
Office Hours: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Phone Reservations: (956) 761-5493; (956) 761- 5494; (956) 772-0131
Email: rvparkreservations@co.cameron.tx.us
Adolph Thomae Jr.
Office Hours: 5:30 AM to 9:00 PM**on July 15, 2026 ONLY, this office will close at 7:00 PM
Phone Reservations: (956) 748-2044
Email: rvparkreservations@co.cameron.tx.us
Thank you,
Joe E. Vega
Park Director
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