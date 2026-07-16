For Immediate Release

July 16, 2026

Contact: Eddie Trevino, Jr.

Cameron County Judge

CAMERON COUNTY SELECTED AS SITE OF SARONIC’S NEXT-GENERATION SHIPYARD

Cameron County, alongside the State of Texas and Saronic, is proud to announce that Brownsville, Texas, has been selected as the future home of Port Alpha, Saronic’s next-generation shipyard.

Following months of collaboration and negotiations among state, county, and local partners, including Cameron County’s approval of a 95 percent tax abatement, Saronic selected Brownsville for what will become one of the most advanced shipbuilding facilities in the world.

Representing a $3.2 billion investment, Port Alpha is designed for software-defined shipbuilding and the production of autonomous maritime systems. The project comes at a pivotal time as the United States works to strengthen its maritime industrial base and expand domestic shipbuilding capabilities.

For Cameron County and the Rio Grande Valley, Port Alpha is expected to generate more than $160 billion in regional economic impact while creating up to 10,000 direct jobs. These positions will range from skilled trades such as welding, machining, and fabrication to high-tech careers in robotics, software engineering, advanced manufacturing, and naval architecture. Saronic has also committed to prioritizing local hiring and workforce development opportunities in collaboration with local educational institutions.

The successful recruitment of Port Alpha reflects a coordinated effort among Cameron County, the State of Texas, local governments, educational institutions, workforce partners, and economic development organizations that worked together to bring this transformational investment to the region.

“This project will help position Cameron County and the entire Rio Grande Valley at the forefront of the nation’s maritime future,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. “We’ve always known the tremendous potential our community has to offer, and we’re proud that Saronic recognizes Brownsville and Cameron County as the right place to make this historic investment. Beyond the thousands of jobs the shipyard will create, this project will generate economic opportunities that will benefit our residents, local businesses, and future generations for decades to come.”

Saronic has already demonstrated the capabilities of its autonomous maritime technology. In June 2026, one of the company’s unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) assisted in the rescue of two downed U.S. Army helicopter pilots in the Middle East, highlighting the growing role autonomous systems are expected to play in future defense operations.

Construction of Port Alpha is expected to begin in 2026, with the facility anticipated to begin operations in 2028.

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