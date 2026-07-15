For Immediate Release

July 15, 2026

Contact: Eddie Trevino, Jr.

Cameron County Judge

CAMERON COUNTY ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING OF

ADAMS GARDEN DRAINAGE PROJECT

Cameron County will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Adams Garden Drainage Project on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. on Ballenger Road half a mile west of US-77 (Coordinates: 26°18’36.3″N, 97°46’58.8″W).

The project, undertaken in coordination with Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 (CCDD6) and with funding assistance from the Texas General Land Office, will improve stormwater drainage and reduce flood risks for residents in the Adams Garden area.

Located along the southern levee of the International Boundary and Water Commission’s (IBWC) North Floodway, the project includes construction of a new pump station designed to move excess stormwater into the floodway, helping protect nearby homes, roads, and properties during heavy rainfall.

Construction will include excavation and grading of the drainage channel, installation of pumps, motors, electrical systems, a pump station building, box culverts, piping, gates, riprap, and other related drainage infrastructure. The completed system will provide both gravity drainage during routine storm events and pumped drainage during more severe weather, improving the area’s overall flood protection. The project is expected to be completed in January 2027.

“We’re pleased to see construction begin on the Adams Garden Drainage Project,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. “For years, residents in this area have experienced flooding during heavy rain events, and this project represents an important investment in protecting homes, improving infrastructure, and providing much-needed flood relief. We appreciate the partnership of the Texas General Land Office and Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 in helping make this project a reality.”

“I’ve spoken with dozens of residents who have been affected by heavy rains and the flooding that follows,” said Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz. “This project will make a meaningful difference for families throughout western Cameron County by reducing flood risks and improving drainage. Once construction is complete early next year, residents will have the peace of mind that comes with stronger flood protection.”

The Adams Garden Drainage Project represents the first phase of a broader flood mitigation initiative being developed by CCDD6. Future phases include drainage improvements at four additional levee crossings and the installation of eight additional pumps throughout the drainage system. Once complete, the regional system will provide approximately 1,000 cubic feet per second of pumping capacity during major storm events, significantly strengthening flood resilience throughout the area.

The total project cost is estimated at $1,573,706. Funding for the project includes $1 million from a Texas General Land Office grant and $573,706 from Cameron County. If additional funding is required to complete the project, CCDD6 will provide the remaining funds.

Engineering services are being provided by GDJ Engineering, with construction by Mor-Wil, LLC. Additional engineering, construction, and environmental support is being provided by Cameron County Drainage District No. 6.

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