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MPD Makes Arrest in Irving Street Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a juvenile involved in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northwest. 
 
On Thursday, June 4, 2026, at approximately 2:52 p.m., the victim was seated on their scooter in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The suspect approached, assaulted the victim, and attempted to take the scooter, but was unable to operate it. The suspect then fled the scene. 

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking

CCN: 26076399

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MPD Makes Arrest in Irving Street Carjacking

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