MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Tire Slashings

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in Destruction of Property offenses that occurred in the Second District.

Between July 6, 2026 and July 8, 2026, the suspect intentionally destroyed multiple tires on a total of 10 vehicles. The suspect was involved in the following offenses below.

• On Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 26093857

• On Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 3200 block of Cherry Hill Lane, Northwest. CCN: 26093538

• On Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 3300 block of Cady’s Alley, Northwest. CCN: 26093939

• On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in the 1700 block of 35th Street, Northwest. CCN: 26094243

• On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 26094841

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, National Guard service members familiar with these offenses observed the suspect and immediately notified Second District Officers. Officers arrested 37-year-old Marcel Mathew Brannum, of no fixed address. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Brannum was charged with five counts of Destruction of Property – Felony.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank members of the National Guard who helped locate the suspect.

###