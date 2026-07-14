MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Tire Slashings
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in Destruction of Property offenses that occurred in the Second District.
Between July 6, 2026 and July 8, 2026, the suspect intentionally destroyed multiple tires on a total of 10 vehicles. The suspect was involved in the following offenses below.
• On Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 26093857
• On Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 3200 block of Cherry Hill Lane, Northwest. CCN: 26093538
• On Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 3300 block of Cady’s Alley, Northwest. CCN: 26093939
• On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in the 1700 block of 35th Street, Northwest. CCN: 26094243
• On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 26094841
On Thursday, July 9, 2026, National Guard service members familiar with these offenses observed the suspect and immediately notified Second District Officers. Officers arrested 37-year-old Marcel Mathew Brannum, of no fixed address. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Brannum was charged with five counts of Destruction of Property – Felony.
The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank members of the National Guard who helped locate the suspect.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.