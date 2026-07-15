Second Installment Tax Payments for Multiple Parcels

Dodge County Treasurer, Kris Keith, says taxpayers with multiple parcels should include their tax bill “coupons” or parcel numbers when making second installment payments due on July 31. She says, “When we receive one payment for multiple parcels, sometimes titled differently, without details, it can be challenging processing those payments.” The Treasurer’s Office is not responsible for missed payments. Keith reminds taxpayers that they can always call her office with questions – or verifying totals for multiple parcels.

If you miss a parcel’s second installment, short-pay a parcel, or have a not-sufficient-funds check, you risk having delinquent tax. Those consequences include:

Interest and penalty charged back to February 1 on the unpaid tax, at 1.5% per month, which is 10.5%.

On September 1, the county treasurer issues a tax certificate (tax lien) per WI §74.57(1) on parcels with delinquent 2025 tax and mails a Notice of Issuance of Tax Certificate for these unpaid parcels.

If a parcel has delinquent 2025 taxes three years later, that parcel is at risk for tax foreclosure (In rem) which may result in Dodge County taking those unpaid parcels via court action.

Dodge County offers three payment options via mail, in person and online. Visit the Treasurer webpage for details: https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/government/treasurer/taxpayers.

For more information, call Kris Keith and her staff at the Treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782 or email treasurer@co.dodge.wi.us.