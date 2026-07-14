Rep. Sexton Appointed to the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission

St. Paul, MN — Representative Tom Sexton (R-Waseca) has been appointed by Speaker Lisa Demuth to serve on the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission.

The commission plays a key role in strengthening oversight and accountability in state government by recommending qualified candidates for Inspector General to the governor and conducting hearings to evaluate the Inspector General’s impartiality, independence, and effectiveness. The commission also helps ensure the office remains focused on identifying fraud, waste, and abuse while protecting taxpayer dollars.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission,” said Rep. Sexton. “Minnesotans expect their tax dollars to be managed responsibly, and they deserve confidence that state government is doing everything possible to prevent fraud and hold bad actors accountable. At a time when our state has experienced unprecedented fraud across multiple public programs, this commission has an important responsibility to help ensure the Office of the Inspector General is independent, effective, and equipped to protect taxpayers. I look forward to getting to work.”

The appointment comes as Minnesota continues to strengthen oversight of state programs following several high-profile fraud cases involving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. Rep. Sexton has consistently advocated for stronger accountability measures and increased transparency to restore public trust in state government.