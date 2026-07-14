Demuth Demands Release of Promise Act Information

ST. PAUL – Following news that the Minnesota Promise Act program gave grants to ineligible recipients and has stonewalled requests for information on Promise Act grant applications, Speaker Lisa Demuth released the following statement.

“Once again, the Walz administration has failed to conduct basic oversight and is stonewalling efforts to hold fraudulent applicants accountable. Refusing to release grant applications for recipients of public dollars is unacceptable. This continued defense of incompetence and refusal to be held accountable needs to stop. DEED must release all of the information being requested immediately, and those responsible for approving fraudulent grants and stonewalling the truth need to answer for their obstruction.”