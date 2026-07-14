Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,192 in the last 365 days.

Speaker Demuth Statement on Welsch’s Guilty Plea

July 14, 2026

ST. PAUL – House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, issued the following statement following today’s guilty plea by Rachel Marie Welsch, who was charged earlier this year with making violent threats towards multiple legislators, including Speaker Demuth. Welsch’s sentencing hearing is set for September 10.

“I’m grateful to members of law enforcement and the Washington County Attorney’s Office for taking these vile threats seriously and ensuring that justice is being served. Threats against any public official are unacceptable and must be taken seriously, especially in the light of the horrific political violence that took place last summer.

“I sincerely hope that the consequences in this case will dissuade future threats, and that legislators and other public officials can continue to do their jobs without having to fear for the safety of themselves or their families.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Speaker Demuth Statement on Welsch’s Guilty Plea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.