Speaker Demuth Statement on Welsch’s Guilty Plea

ST. PAUL – House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, issued the following statement following today’s guilty plea by Rachel Marie Welsch, who was charged earlier this year with making violent threats towards multiple legislators, including Speaker Demuth. Welsch’s sentencing hearing is set for September 10.

“I’m grateful to members of law enforcement and the Washington County Attorney’s Office for taking these vile threats seriously and ensuring that justice is being served. Threats against any public official are unacceptable and must be taken seriously, especially in the light of the horrific political violence that took place last summer.

“I sincerely hope that the consequences in this case will dissuade future threats, and that legislators and other public officials can continue to do their jobs without having to fear for the safety of themselves or their families.”