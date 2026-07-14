Dotseth: Kettle River Lands State Financing for Water Project

ST. PAUL – State Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Kettle River, has announced Kettle River is receiving nearly $63,000 in a forgivable grant to replace lead service lines within its drinking water infrastructure system.

The funding is provided under the Lead Service Line Replacement Program in the form of a Project Order agreement. The project consists of four lead service line replacements with a principal forgiveness grant of $62,827.

The LSLR Program has been funded through federal capitalization grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Minnesota Public Facility Authority’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and state appropriations to MPFA.

“Congratulations to the people of Kettle River who were successful in gaining this funding,” Dotseth said. “I’m pleased to see this funding awarded to support a critical infrastructure project in our area. These dollars will allow the project to move forward without placing the full burden on local taxpayers, helping to ensure our community has the essential infrastructure it needs for clean drinking water.”