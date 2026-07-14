Rep. Skraba Statement on Wildfires in Northern Minnesota

Saint Paul, MN – Representative Roger Skraba (R-Ely) released the following statement after Governor Walz declared a peacetime emergency and has mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance to deal with multiple wildfires that have broken out in northern Minnesota.

“First, I want to thank Governor Walz and the Commissioner of Public Safety Jacobson for declaring the area a peacetime emergency. I am extremely thankful to all the emergency personnel who are working around the clock to contain these fires and keep our communities safe. I’m praying for everyone who has been impacted, especially those who have been forced to evacuate their homes, as well as the brave firefighters, first responders, law enforcement officers, and National Guard members on the front lines. Northern Minnesota is resilient, and I encourage everyone to stay informed, follow local emergency guidance, and continue supporting one another during this difficult time.”