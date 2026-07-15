Meade County Planning Commission Notice: Accepting Sealed Bids For Building Inspector

The Meade County Planning Commission is now accepting Requests for Sealed Proposals (RFPs) from qualified individuals interested in serving as the County's Contract Building Inspector.

This professional services opportunity is ideal for qualified building inspectors who are committed to safe construction, quality development, and providing excellent customer service to the citizens of Meade County.

Individuals interested in submitting a proposal may request a Proposal Packet by contacting the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office. The packet includes the scope of services, minimum qualifications, proposal requirements, evaluation process, and submission instructions.

Proposal Deadline:

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

4:00 p.m. (Local Time)

For additional information or to request a Proposal Packet, please contact:

Meade County Planning & Zoning

516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 13

Brandenburg, KY 40108

📞 (270) 422-4676

📧 pzadmin@meadeky.gov