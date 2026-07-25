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Meade County Water District: Temporary Free Water Available During Ghen Road Vending Machine Repairs

Temporary Free Water Available While Ghen Road Water Vending Machine Is Under Repair

The Meade County Water District has announced that the public water vending machine located on Ghen Road is temporarily out of service while repairs are being completed. Replacement parts have been ordered and are expected to arrive within approximately two to four weeks.

To help residents who rely on the vending machine for drinking water, the Water District is providing temporary access to free water for cisterns during the repair period.

Temporary Water Availability:

• Saturday, July 25, 2026
• Sunday, July 26, 2026
Noon to 2:00 p.m.
Payneville Fire Department

Residents may fill their tanks at no cost during these hours.

Beginning Monday, July 27, 2026, residents may call the Meade County Water District administrative office during regular business hours, 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment to meet at the Ghen Road site for water access.

The Meade County Water District apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the public's patience while repairs are being completed.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Water District administrative office at (270) 422-5006.

Download the Meade County Water District: Temporary Free Water Available During Ghen Road Vending Machine Repairs Press Release PDF

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Meade County Water District: Temporary Free Water Available During Ghen Road Vending Machine Repairs

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