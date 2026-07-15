KineMaster Challenges Industry Trend: Affirms User Creative Rights

KineMaster's streamlined UI makes creating videos intuitive and fun

While competitors push content to the cloud, KineMaster's local-first architecture offers absolute privacy and offline video creation.

KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ:139670)

Your original content shouldn't have to be given up in exchange for some app functionality or a trendy editing technique. With KineMaster, what you make stays yours; stays in your hands only.” — Frankie Song, CEO of KineMaster Corporation

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ: 139670), a global leader in mobile video editing, reaffirms its long-term commitment to local AI editing tools for its suite of creative apps: every AI-powered feature runs entirely on-device.The Hidden Cost of Editing with Cloud-based AIMobile video creators currently face a bleak reality: if their work touches the cloud, it is likely no longer theirs. When a user's footage is uploaded to a remote server for processing and the result sent back to the user's device, their original content has become ingest for the next AI model iteration. Creators are increasingly forced to choose between giving up the latest digital tools or giving up their intellectual property to AI scraping.KineMaster offers editors a different path.KineMaster’s entire AI video editing toolkit, including popular tools that are widely used by social media video editors every day like AI Tracking, Auto Captions, Noise Remover, and Super-Resolution, run entirely on-device. KineMaster allows editors to leverage the efficiency of modern AI—without ever turning their original work into AI training fodder.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------AT A GLANCE: KINEMASTER’S FREE AI TOOLS• Super-Resolution: Boosts video resolution to HD or 4K• Magic Remover: Removes backgrounds around people instantly• AI Style: Transforms videos into animations, comics, and painterly styles• AI Tracking: Locks stickers, text, effects, or blur onto any moving subject• Noise Remover: Eliminates distracting ambient background audio• Vocal Separation: Splits vocal and instrumental tracks for full creative control• Music Match: Recommends matching background music by analyzing video compositions• Auto Captions: Generates synchronized subtitles in 36 languages• AI Voice: Converts text to natural-sounding speech in 19 languages• AI Agent: Scans selected clips and images, then provides a streamlined creation process using video templates (Coming soon)All ten AI tools are free to use, no subscription or credits purchase required.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------KineMaster’s video editing app offers complete privacy, full offline functionality, and zero dependency on network connectivity or third-party servers. This is intentional and reflects KineMaster's long-standing mission to make professional-grade, privacy-respecting video editing tools accessible for every creator."We made a deliberate architectural choice with KineMaster to build on-device AI tools," said Frankie Song, CEO of KineMaster Corporation. "Your videos are your intellectual property. Your original content shouldn't have to be given up in exchange for some app functionality or a trendy editing technique. With KineMaster, what you make stays yours; stays in your hands only."KineMaster’s roadmap shows its ongoing commitment to its privacy-first mission.Looking Forward: New AI Integrations coming in AugustBuilding on a strong foundation of AI tools and production workflow optimization, KineMaster will introduce advanced AI tools and usability features in its next 8.2 update.The upcoming release focuses on a new AI engine that can analyze footage and recommend contextually appropriate templates, which users can instantly apply to jumpstart their editing. The update will also deliver a highly anticipated multi-selection feature, allowing creators to select and adjust multiple layers simultaneously.About KineMaster CorporationFounded in 2002, KineMaster Corporation is a premier multimedia software development company. Its flagship application, KineMaster, has surpassed 750 million cumulative downloads globally, making it one of the top three most-downloaded mobile video editing applications in the world.

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