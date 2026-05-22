KineMaster Hits 750M Downloads Amid Mobile Creator Boom

KineMaster is an affordable, feature-rich video editor optimized for mobile devices, that offers a professional suite of tools in a very intuitive interface.

KineMaster is in the top three most-downloaded video editing apps, proving growth in creator-driven mobile-first production, as app readies new AI updates

KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ:139670)

SEOUL, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KineMaster Corporation, a publicly-listed company, announced today that its flagship mobile video editing app surpassed 750 million downloads. KineMaster is one of just three mobile video editing apps ever to have over 500 million downloads on Google Play. This milestone reflects the steady, sustained creator-driven growth of mobile-first production, and cements KineMaster’s position as a leading global multimedia platform.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------AT A GLANCE: FACT SHEET & HIGHLIGHTS• Top Downloads: CapCut 1.0+ billion, KineMaster 500+ million, InShot 500+ million (data captured on Google Play, APR 2026)• Rapid Scaling: Captured 250 million new downloads since 2022.• Creator Focused: Developed app experience optimized for vertical video production across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.• Portrait UI & Workflow (v8.0 & 8.1): Added a dedicated vertical editing layout, centralized text control center.• AI & Advanced Editing (v8.2): Launching July 2026 with smart template recommendations and multi-layer timeline selection.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Launched in December 2013, the KineMaster app has grown in step with the rise of the creator, catering its development to diversifying content needs. Following its 500 million cumulative download milestone in 2022, the platform has since captured an additional 250 million downloads, driven by the explosive global demand for powerful, studio-grade mobile production tools."Achieving 750 million downloads is a direct reflection of how modern creators no longer feel bound to desktop setups," said Frankie Song, KineMaster Corporation CEO. "Year by year, the capabilities our app offers are edging out what used to be exclusively production house work. Moving forward, KineMaster will continue to pioneer this space, delivering professional-grade efficiency that scales alongside the rapidly expanding digital media landscape."Multi-Platform Layouts and Workflow OptimizationThe global short-form market shows no sign of slowing. KineMaster continues to refine its user experience (UX) for fast-paced content creation. Updates 8.0 and 8.1 introduced a vertical editing experience optimized for editors targeting Shorts and Reels. This intuitive layout allows mobile creators to produce vertical videos without disrupting their workflow.KineMaster also centralized its robust text-editing suite, grouping fonts, styles, and inputs into a single screen to maximize efficiency. Additionally, no-cost licensed music can now be added directly from the primary editing screen, for faster production.Feedback has been highly positive. Video production instructors report increased student satisfaction with the text UI. Social media influencers note a significant boost in editing speeds.Looking Forward: New AI Integrations coming in JulyBuilding on a strong foundation of AI tools and production workflow optimization, KineMaster will introduce advanced AI tools and usability features in its next 8.2 update.The upcoming release focuses on a new AI engine that will analyze recent footage and recommend contextually appropriate templates, which users can instantly apply to jumpstart their editing. The update will also deliver a highly anticipated multi-selection feature, allowing creators to select and adjust multiple asset layers simultaneously.More About KineMasterFounded in 2002, the KineMaster Corporation is a premier multimedia software development company specializing in high-performance mobile video editing solutions. The company provided crucial technical infrastructure for video on the early mobile web through its NexPlayer SDK. Its flagship application, KineMaster, provides professional-grade editing suites to hundreds of millions of digital creators worldwide for iOS and Android phones and tablets.###

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