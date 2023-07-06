KineMaster updates with HEVC Alpha Video support, the world's first alpha video editing app for Android
KineMaster Corporation has announced the release of a new feature supporting HEVC videos saved with an alpha channel for Android and iOS mobile devices.
KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ:139670)SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KineMaster Corporation, a South Korea-based software company specializing in mobile video editing, has announced the release of a new feature supporting HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) videos saved with an alpha channel. The most recent update adds transparent background editing, exporting, and saving to the extensive list of editing tools already available. Moreover, KineMaster is the first software developer in the world to offer alpha channel video support on Android devices.
First announced at Apple’s 2019 WWDC, HEVC with alpha is a video format used to generate optimum media content with transparent backgrounds. While there has been pre-existing support for alpha video production on iOS, KineMaster is the first and only video editing app to support alpha video creation, editing, and sharing across both Android and iOS.
In addition, KineMaster provides cross-platform project export and import features, granting Android and iOS users the option to share and collaborate on the same video projects across devices.
KineMaster’s business consumers will easily be able to create videos with transparent backgrounds to then incorporate in presentation software such as Apple's Keynote, while the average user will find it helpful for creating visual effects without having to rely solely on desktop editing software.
KineMaster’s comprehensive R&D work with HEVC alpha video support facilitates the production of high-quality videos with transparent backgrounds and allows users to then share them as components to be inserted into other videos created using the app.
As a KineMaster representative explained, "KineMaster’s new alpha video features will help creators make astonishing and attention-grabbing content easily."
About KineMaster: KineMaster Corporation has been one of the world’s leading multimedia software developers for over 20 years. The KineMaster app, available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store, offers first-class mobile software services. With continuously high global rankings, KineMaster features app localization in 18 languages and has been downloaded over 600 million times. In addition to transparent backgrounds, KineMaster also allows users to
upload and edit each others’ work through Mix, a cloud service-sharing video template. While KineMaster’s tools and most of its downloadable assets are provided free of charge, a subscription unlocks additional downloadable content and 10GB of personal cloud storage.
