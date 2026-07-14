Judicial Profile: Orange County Commissioner Sharon Anderson

(Subscription required) Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Sharon M. Anderson has spent more than three decades working almost exclusively in probate law. Now assigned to the court's Probate and Mental Health Division, she draws on that experience to handle conservatorship, guardianships, and other protective proceedings, focusing on preserving as much personal autonomy as possible while safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

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