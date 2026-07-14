Project Type: Burlington County Description: Milling and paving Arney's Mount Road (CR 668) from CR 537 to CR 669 in Springfield Township. Limits: Arney's Mount Road (CR 668) from CR 537 to CR 669 in Springfield Township Impact: Southbound Traffic on CR 668 will be maintained during the milling and paving operation, and Northbound traffic on CR 668 will be detoured using Juliustown Road (CR 669) to State Route 206, to Monmouth Road (CR 537) ending at Arney's Mount Road (CR 668). All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work. Contractor: Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ

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