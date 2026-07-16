Burlington County Announces Start of Resurfacing Work on Arney’s Mount Road in Springfield

Work is scheduled to begin next week on repaving a portion of Arney’s Mount Road in Springfield.

Pavement milling and overlay work on the road, also known as County Route 668, is expected to start Monday, July 20. Approximately a 1.4-mile stretch of the road will be repaved from Monmouth Road (Route 537) to Juliustown Road (Route 669).

The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Southbound traffic will be maintained during the work. Vehicles traveling in the northbound direction will be detoured using Juliustown Road, Route 206 and Monmouth Road. Motorists using the roads will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.

The work is being done by Arawak Paving Company Inc., of Hammonton, and is part of Burlington County’s annual road resurfacing program. A total of 34.3 miles of roadway in 14 Burlington County municipalities is expected to be resurfaced as part of Arawak’s repaving contract.

“Burlington County is the largest county in New Jersey and has over 500 miles of County roads, 411 County bridges and 700 plus culverts. Maintaining this infrastructure is one of the important services our government performs,” said Burlington County Commissioner Tom Pullion, the liaison to the Department of Public Works. “Our repaving program ensures Burlington County has safe, quality roads, and we are pleased to see that work is continuing.”