Burlington County Superintendent of Elections Bringing Outreach to Local Communities

The November General Election is just 111 days away and the Burlington County Superintendent of Elections Office is expanding its outreach to ensure voters are registered and familiar with how County voting machines operate.

Extensive outreach operations from the Superintendent of Elections Office are coming to the Burlington County Library System branches, Burlington County Farmers Market, and other community events this summer. During outreach events, residents can ask questions about voting rules and methods, complete and submit voter registration or party affiliation forms, and receive hands-on tutorials on how to cast ballots with the County’s voting machines.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and we’re excited to bring election information and voting machines directly to local communities so voters can easily register and become more familiar with our election equipment and processes,” said Superintendent of Elections Dawn Marie Addiego. “No matter whether you’re a citizen registering for the first time, have questions about vote-by-mail or early voting, or just want to become more acclimated with using a voting machine, our staff is there to assist voters and get them ready for the upcoming election.”

The full schedule of Superintendent of Elections outreach events remaining in July and August is as follows:

July 16: Cinnaminson Library (1619 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson), 2 PM-3:30 PM

July 18: Burlington County Farmers Market (500 Centerton Road, Moorestown), 8:30 AM-1 PM

July 18: Pemberton Farmers Market (30 Juliustown Rd., Browns Mills), 9 AM-2 PM (no machine tutorials)

July 21: Bordentown Library (18 E Union St, Bordentown), 5 PM-8 PM

July 21: Burlington County Farm Fair (1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd, Columbus), 2 PM-8 PM (no machine tutorials)

July 22: Burlington County Library (5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton), 10 AM-2 PM

July 22: Burlington County Farm Fair (1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd, Columbus), 2 PM-8 PM (no machine tutorials)

July 23: Burlington County Farm Fair (1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd, Columbus), 2 PM-8 PM (no machine tutorials)

July 24: Evesham Library (984 Tuckerton Rd, Marlton), 10 AM-2 PM

July 24: Burlington County Farm Fair (1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd, Columbus), 2 PM-8 PM (no machine tutorials)

July 25: Pemberton Library (16 Broadway St, Browns Mills), 10 AM-2 PM

July 25: Burlington County Farm Fair (1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd, Columbus), 2 PM-8 PM (no machine tutorials)

July 27: Maple Shade Library (200 Stiles Ave, Maple Shade), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 1: Burlington County Farmers Market (500 Centerton Rd., Moorestown), 8:30 AM-1 PM

Aug. 1: Pemberton Farmers Market (30 Juliustown Rd., Browns Mills), 9 AM-2 PM (no machine tutorials)

Aug. 4: Bordentown Library (18 East Union St, Bordentown), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 5: Burlington County Library (5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 6: Cinnaminson Library (1619 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson), 2 PM-3:30 PM

Aug. 7: Evesham Library (984 Tuckerton Rd., Marlton), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 8: Pemberton Library (16 Broadway, Browns Mills). 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 8: South Jersey Family Medical Center Health Festival (651 High Street, Burlington), 12 PM-3PM (no machine tutorials)

Aug. 15: Burlington County Farmers Market (500 Centerton Road, Moorestown), 8:30 AM-1 PM

Aug. 15: Pemberton Farmers Market (30 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills), 9 AM-2 PM (no machine tutorials)

Aug. 17: Maple Shade Library (200 Stiles Ave., Maple Shade), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 18: Bordentown Library (18 East Union St., Bordentown), 5 PM-8 PM

Aug. 19: Burlington County Library (5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 20: Cinnaminson Library (1619 Riverton Rd., Cinnaminson), 2 PM-3:30 PM

Aug. 21: Evesham Library (984 Tuckerton Rd., Marlton),10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 22: Pemberton Library (16 Broadway, Browns Mills), 10 AM-2 PM

Aug. 29: Burlington County Farmers Market (500 Centerton Rd., Moorestown) 8:30 AM-1 PM

Aug. 30: Willingboro Health Fair (Mill Creek Park, 300 Beverly-Rancocas Rd., Willingboro), 12 PM-5 PM (no machine tutorials)

Aug. 31: Maple Shade Library (200 Stiles Ave., Maple Shade), 10 AM-2 PM

Burlington County uses electronic ballot marking devices and tabulators at all polling sites during the early voting period and on Election Day. Ballot marking devices are touch-screen machines that voters use to mark their choices. After making selections, the machines print paper ballots that voters can proof to verify their selections are correct. Voters must then insert their paper ballot into a separate tabulator machine to cast their votes.

The process is highly secure and produces a voter-verifiable paper ballot required by law, however, it differs from older switch-based machines some voters may have used previously.

In addition to in-person lessons on the machines offered by the Superintendent of Elections Office, voters can also familiarize themselves with the machines by watching an online “How to Vote” video that explains the voting process with the machines in simple steps. The video is available on the Burlington County Elections and Voter Services page at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/593/Election-Voter-Services.

Voters with questions about the upcoming General Election and voting process can call the Burlington County Elections hotline at 609-265-VOTE (8683).